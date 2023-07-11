Recalling one of my first visits to the Bluebird Ranch Winery where I found myself sitting at the wraparound bar visiting with Dan O’Shea. The cozy tasting room, as I had come to learn of its formal title through our conversation, is very inviting with the décor and feel letting me know that I had arrived to the one spot in Clinton where I was about to get an education on wine. We spent a good 15 minutes talking about Mr. O’shea’s past, how he found his happy place working the vineyards while at Texas Tech participating in a viticulture class and the path that had brought him to Clinton. As our conversation shifted to his current business I understood the concept, I appreciated the mood he had set, I could easily see his wide selection of wines, and I knew if I was to get a bottle of wine I was talking with the right person to walk me through the process but as luck would have it a couple passing through stopped in to check out the winery and pick up a couple of bottles on their way.
As the couple entered the winery and commented on the mood that Dan has created and as their small talk I began to shift from a participant in our conversation to more of a spectator of theirs. The couple didn’t seem to be in a hurry but kind of on a mission to check out the winery, get a couple of bottles and be on their way. As the couple sits and looks over the wine list Dan and the couple go back and forth with conversation about wine related subjects and life in general with a some of Dan’s questions being to learn more on what the couple desires in a wine. As five or so minuets pass the couple makes a decision on a couple of different bottles from the description from the wine list and as they come to grips with their decision Dan talks them into taking a little extra time and truly experience the tasting room.
While still listening to their conversation I overhear Dan explaining to the couple the tasting aspect of the winery allowed them to pick from five different wines so as they picked the wines they wished to sample one by one Dan pours them into wine glasses and the process begins. From my viewing position across the bar I watch the process play out and it was easy to see when a wine they picked was not suited to their palate but I found their decisions more times than not warranted a second taste to experience or pull a flavor they couldn’t grasp or fully apperciate on the first try. As the couple finished their selections I kind of knew that their original bottle selections would probably not be the bottles that they left with. The couple proceeded to tally their notes on the different flavors that they tried and made their final selections; staying with their original White Muscadine pick but changing their red wine selection and the new choice warranting two bottles now.
From my visit to the Bluebird Ranch Winery I learned a lot of things about Dan and his journey, that he is committed to making the best bottle of wine in Arkansas that will rival wines worldwide but I would say the biggest benefit was being able to experience the tasting process. I found that if you want a quality bottle of Arkansas wine The Bluebird Ranch Winery is your location but if you have the time I would suggest turning your visit into a journey to find the best suited wine for you while trying a couple of wines along the way that you normally would not experience. The Bluebird Ranch Winery is open daily from noon to 5:00 and closed on Wednesday with Dan usually behind the bar to walk you through the process.
The Bluebird Ranch Winery owned and operated by Dan O’Shea is your destination for local Arkansas Wines. With their tasting room located at 2525 Highway 65 South in Clinton visitors can not only get their favorite wines Dan will help match you to the best wine to fit what you desire.
