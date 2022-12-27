Miller’s Sanitation has been serving Clinton and Van Buren County since 1979. The Miller’s began their sanitation business when John Miller purchased a small waste management business from a local Clinton man, Luke Holley. Mr. Holley had a modest business at the time, running a 10 yard truck and had approximately 100 customers when Mr. Miller took control of the business.
John Miller, who had been previously been employed erecting towers for geographical surveys, had seen much of our nation first hand and had found his way back to Van Buren County. While the sanitation business was a new field for Mr. Miller he was no stranger to hard work and he would take his new venture and grow his new business over ten times in the following forty years.
Speaking with Jim Miller, son of John and who has operated Miller’s Sanitation solely since 2009, one would be surprised to see the changes that have taken place but from the moving of the land field from north of town to the transfer station to different phases our city has gone thorough over the last four plus decades the Millers have been proudly serving us. Jim recalled ridding on the back of the trash truck as a youth and how he didn’t look forward to snow days or any day school was out because he knew that only meant his responsibilities had changed from the classroom to the family business.
Miller’s Sanitation is dedicated to providing quality hometown service with a personal touch. Services include weekly, biweekly, and monthly trash pickup and dumpster rental. They offer residential services and dumpsters for business and residential purposes. With over the phone payments, and credit and debit card payments being accepted Miller’s makes it a smooth transaction. Miller’s is here to serve all your sanitation needs and you can contact them at 501-745-4458.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.