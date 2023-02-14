The Donut Palace, located at 1863 Highway 65 S in Clinton, is not just your go-to place for freshly baked donuts. Speaking with Mai Chhor the owner and the face for the donut Palace one will quickly learn that there is so much more than the name would lead you to believe with a full breakfast menu to accompany their fresh baked pastries.
Mai, originally from California, spent her youth in Los Angeles and would stay there until she moved to Denver at the age of 18. In Denver Mai was operation manager for the Smoke & Bear Bar & Grill where she over saw multiple locations. While her lucrative position helped send Mai on a lifelong path of providing quality delicious meals with top notch service Mai found herself looking to reduce the demand of time on her life. Looking for a change Mai would leave Smoke & Bear and open her own restaurant in Denver called Bite of Fusion. Bite of Fusion specialized in Vietnamese, Cambodian, and Thai further developing Mai’s culinary skills. It was there that Mai truly got to control her product and developed the model of offering superior meals at a fair price with great service.
The Donut Palace by name would lead one to believe that they only specialize in donuts. This could be further from reality. While they do provide an amazing variety of freshly baked donuts they also provide a full breakfast menu including breakfast burritos, biscuits, and croissants, biscuits and gravy, sausage rolls and a wide variety of beverages including Thai coffee. It is this full menu and the convenience of dine in or drive through that is making the Donut Palace a must visit. The Donut Palace is located at 1863 Highway 65 S in Clinton and they are always happy to serve you.
