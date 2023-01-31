Eve Henderson at the One Stop Health Shop has been educating fellow citizens on the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle for the past twenty plus years; but the lifestyle of eating properly and using natural supplements and vitamins goes much farther back for her. Mrs. Henderson shared that as a child her Grandmother Amy, a Creek and Cherokee Native American, had a natural remedy for almost anything that ails you; but one should be careful when advertising their condition because sometimes the remedy could be almost as unpleasant as the sickness. While we can see that her history with natural supplements goes back to her childhood Mrs. Henderson shared that her own health was the driving force for her to become a Certified Traditional Naturopath. Wikipedia defines the practice of Naturopath as the belief that the diagnosis and treatment of bodily ailments can be achieved through primarily alternative therapies and “natural” methods that naturopaths claim promote the body’s natural ability to heal. Naturopaths focus on a holistic approach, often completely avoiding the use of surgery and drugs. Naturopaths aim to prevent illness through stress reduction and changes to diet and lifestyle she would try to not to. This history and education makes Eve a great resource on how the supplements and organic foods she offers affects your body.
David and Eve Henderson not being natives to the Clinton relocated to the area from Fort Smith where the two had worked for Gerber for 25 years and 20 years respectively. The Henderson’s had visited the area on vacation for years so when they had the opportunity to purchase the health food store, that used to be located at the corner of Highway 65 and Shakerag Road, from Anita Baugus the move was made. With the purchase of the store it allowed Eve to follow her passion in natural remedies and allowed them to relocate to an area that they had only been able to vacation at before. The Henderson’s would operate out of the old pharmacy building on Shakerag Road for their first 10 years until the five lane expansion on Highway 65 forced them to move to their current location at 140 Woodell Street next to Vandergriff Shoes.
Mrs. Henderson takes pride in educating her customers on how to live healthy lifestyles, from learning about how what you put into your body and eat can affect our health, to stopping the cause of what ails us and not just treating the problem. While Eve cannot prescribe anything she educates her customers on how to remove toxins from their bodies through diet changes and the benefits of certain supplements, essential oils, and vitamins. She stresses that taking quality supplements is key due to certain vitamins and supplements being synthetically produced or they simply do not absorb properly into your system to get the desired benefit. The One Stop Health Shop is your local destination for a wide array of vitamins, essential oils, supplements, organic and healthy foods and the knowledge on how to take them properly. They offer curbside service or they can mail your supplements to you. You can visit them at the shop Tuesday through Friday from 10 to 5.
