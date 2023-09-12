The Clinton Sale Barn now under the ownership of Josh Linville and family as Clinton Stockyard Inc. and has been serving our region in its current location for 60 years this month. The sale barn located just south of the Archey Fork Bridge was first opened on Sept. 12, 1963, by Ben Williams. The sale barn previous to its current location was situated in the area behind where Goode’s Cash Saver is on the other side of Town Branch. In the early 1950s, the site that now is home to Clinton Stockyards was the location of the original chicken processing plant in Clinton that served the area until flood prompted them to relocate the chicken plant to its better known location adjacent to the Clinton School on Pilgrim’s Pride Road.
The first sale back in 1963 moved over 725 head through the ring and brought in over 48,000 in sales with door prizes given out for everything from J.L. McDonald of Clinton for most cattle sold to John White of Iowa for coming the longest distance and many categories in-between. Throughout the years as other sale barns has come and gone the foundation set by Williams and the continued improvements of Linville has made our local sale barn something to be proud of that will stand the test of time.
Josh was born and raised in Fox on a farm where they raised cattle and chickens. Some would say he was born in a chicken house but after getting to learn his story it is safe to say he is doing exactly what he was put on this earth to do. Since the age of 8 josh says he had always wanted to buy the Clinton Sale Barn and as life would have it he would eventually get that chance. Josh graduated from Rural Special and continues to live in the Fox where he moved a mile and a half from his boyhood home his wife Selena moved across the road and even though neither of them moved far from their childhood home they ended up right where they are supposed to be.
Josh got into the auction business as an auctioneer in the 1990’s by auctioneering auctions all over North Arkansas and Southern Missouri and Josh would continue this format for the better part of two decades. In 2012 as luck would have it, if you chose to look at it that way, there was a drought that had everyone short on hay so everyone was selling off their herds. The increase in volume over that year would end up taking a toll on Linville to a point where his doctor advised him to reduce his auctioneering to one sale a week due to the wear on his vocal cords. But as the world is when one door closes sometimes another door opens and that was the case for Linville because the same evening after he had received the news to reduce his workload Josh got a call from John Hudson offering to sale him the Clinton Sale Barn and Josh’s boyhood dream was starting to take shape.
Clinton Stockyard Inc is open on Saturday’s with the sale starting at 1:00 with every Saturday being like a family reunion. Josh will be running the auction, Ella works the desk keeping everyone going in the right direction, Josh’s dad Larry checks everyone in, his brother Junior sorts and brings the livestock to the ring, you can find Selena in the office or the kitchen and Alex can do anything around the barn you need him to do. It takes around 15 to 17 employees to make things run on a given Saturday but the work is all throughout the week. Weekday task include housing livestock the week of the sale, picking up livestock, and general improvements to mention a few. The sale barn can now house three to four times as many cattle then when Josh took over eight and a half years ago, there are TVs in what seems like every room showing the sale and the weight of the livestock and other improvements that can be seen throughout the barn; but when asked they are not near done with improvements, they are always trying to make the barn and the customer experience better.
Josh is living his dream selling one cow at a time with his family by his side and the best buyers around. According to Josh auctioneering is the most fun thing he has done in his life and the cattle business can be hard at times but he wouldn’t want to do anything different even in those tough times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.