Mobilized Verizon Wireless managed by Kim Berry is your local solution for all your cell phone needs. They offer a wide variety of cell phones, plans, and accessories and with what seems to be a new special every week Mobilized Verizon can put you in the phone and plan you’ve always wanted.
Verizon Wireless as a company was created in September of 1999 when Bell Atlantic and U.K. based Vondafone Airtouch PLC joined to create what was originally known as Bell Atlantic. Bell Atlantic would operate as Bell Atlantic for a short seven months before they merged with GTE Corporation in April of 2000 but the transaction wouldn’t be approved by the Federal Communications Commission until the following June creating the largest wireless company in the United States at that time.
Verizon Wireless spent the mid to late 2000s purchasing multiple wireless companies and in 2008 they purchased Alltel bringing Verizon Wireless into our local market and again making them the largest wireless network in the United States. While being the largest provider in the states comes with a lot of pressure Verizon has used this position to improve their service for their customers and the wireless market as a whole. In 2017 Verizon brought back its “unlimited” plan and Verizon’s decision not to restrict the bitrate of video services prompted Sprint and T-Mobile to remove similar restrictions from their own plans.
Verizon Wireless operates a network that covers about 98 percent of the U.S. Verizon began the process of implementing a 4G LTE network in 2008 in order to move from older-generation mobile communications technologies to the emerging global standard. Now with the 4G LTE, 5G Nationwide, and 5G Ultra Wideband depending on your location Verizon is showing its commitment to its customers. It is these updates and their desire to be on the cutting edge of technology that has made them a leader in the wireless market place being voted best in overall national performance, network reliability, network speed, data performance and call performance.
Our local Verizon Wireless dealer is Mobilized Verizon Wireless. They are located at 1720 Highway 65 South across from Simmons Bank. You can reach them at 501-745-2000 or stop by Monday, Tuesday or Thursday through Saturday to check out the new phones and specials they have.
