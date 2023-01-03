While speaking with Dr. Jose of the Family Practice Center about the journeys of his life and walking through his complex I came to understand that Dr. Jose has spanned the medical profession for a lifetime and has adapted and strived at every phase. After sharing the afternoon with me and his amazing story and towards the end of our visit we stopped by his office and noticed a picture of a beautiful woman on his desk. Come to find out that in a way was where it all started. Dr. Jose first became interested in medicine as a child in Cuba in the mid 50’s. As a young child he would spend his days with his mother who happens to be to be the beautiful woman pictured on his desk and who was also an operating nurse at the local hospital. Young Jose spent his days as a youth at the hospital helping organize the operating tools for sterilization. It was these days at his mother’s side where he built a passion for medicine that has only grown stronger.
Dr Jose would spend his first fifteen years in Cuba before a short 6 month stint with his grandmother in Spain where he soon found his way to New York City. It was early in his visit to New York when Doc was introduced to a north east winter and recalled the giving spirit of a local church that had given him his first winter coat; something he had little use for before but he would soon be in warmer temperatures if only for a bit. Doc again on the move would spend part of 1967 attending school in Puerto Rico, a bilingual country, to learn English then back to the states graduating from Manhattan High School in 1970, Princeton 1974 and Rutgers in 1978. After completion of his schooling Dr. Jose spent three years in a residence program in New Jersey.
Dr Jose was originally recruited to Clinton by the Medical Service Board in 1981. The Medical Service Board was a local group of citizens who had a mission of making medical services readily available in our area. Dr. Jose had continued his medical schooling through the U.S Health Core a government tuition program that was structured to help provide health care in underserved rural areas. It was this program that brought Dr. Jose to Clinton but it was the natural landscape that reminded him of his childhood home and the small town feeling where he could see himself raising a family that made Clinton home.
Speaking with Dr. Jose I came to realize he is a doctor from a time in medicine before specialized services. In our current world where every condition has a special doctor and appointment to service it Dr. Jose came from a time where a Family Doctor serviced the family from birth to death. He recalled a time when he delivered babies, performed C-sections and handled every issue that might follow throughout a person’s life.
Dr Jose has a lifetime of experience and he is passing those experiences onto his daughter Caitlin Abiseid Shull. Caitlin is a graduate of UAMS and she has a background in oncology and neonatology as a registered nurse. She earned her master’s degree and board certification through UAMS as a Family Practitioner in 2017 and has been seen serving Clinton with the same compassion and professionalism that their patients have that they have been blessed with for four decades. Caitlin spend her days with her dad carrying on the family tradition of helping others.
Family Practice Center located at 194 Shake Rag Rd has been serving Clinton for the past 41 years. They offer services from physicals, Medicaid exams, women’s health, pediatrics, surgical procedures, colonoscopies, intestinal scopes and all you family medical needs. Family Practice Center is accepting new patients. You can call and set an appointment at 501-745-2800 and start your path to a healthier future.
