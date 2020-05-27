Business Name: 501 Pressure Washing
Business Owner(s) and or Employee: Christian Olson
When did you open your business in the Bay Area? Officially I would say early 2019. I picked up my first pressure washer at age 16.
What brought you to the Bay Area? Born and raised in the Bay!
Why this business? I enjoy it more than any other trade. Plus, it’s very fulfilling to see a customer smile at a job well done.
Family: My parents live here in the Bay. I have a girlfriend of five and a half years. The rest of my family lives in Texas and the Philippines.
Hobbies: I have dozens but here are a few: 3D Printing & CAD Design, Metal Fabrication, modifying nearly everything I own to function better, Fishing, ATV Riding, Taking care of my chickens and parakeets.
What do you like most about living and working in the Bay area? The Lake!
