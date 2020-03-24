Business Name: Ferrellgas
Business Owner(s): Marcus Morgan, Ferrellgas Driver, Employee Owner, and resident of Fairfield Bay
When did you open your business in the Bay Area? We have been serving the propane needs of the Fairfield Bay community since 1972.
What brought you to the Bay Area? Initially, an opportunity to work for Ferrellgas is what brought me to the Bay Area, but I was also attracted to living in a resort-style lake environment that offers a variety of outdoor activities and amenities.
Why this business? All across America, Ferrellgas is working hard to be a good neighbor to the communities we live in and serve. We’re committed to fueling what matters in the lives of our customers, and we consider it a privilege to partner with local offices and collaborate with community organizations that make a difference. Whether it’s sponsoring a little league team, hosting a benefit for a family dealing with an illness, or organizing a diaper drive, we’re proud to work with people who are just as passionate about investing in their communities as we are.
Later this summer, we will be offering special community pricing that is exclusive to the Fairfield Bay area!
Family: Tara Morgan, wife
Hobbies: Some of my hobbies include fishing, hunting, boating, antiques and vintage estate sales, and managing our business – The Vintage Red Rooster in Shirley.
What do you like most about living and working in the Bay area? I think what I enjoy most about living and working in the Bay area is all the natural settings – mountains, nature trails, and Greers Ferry Lake.
