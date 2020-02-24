Business Name: Nestlehut Insurance
Business Owner(s) and or Employee: Owner, Dan Nestlehut, Employee, Misti Carder
When did you open your business in the Bay Area? About eleven years ago Dan opened the business and I’ve been with him for about two and a half years.
What brought you to the Bay Area? The Chamber, some folks in the bay and Dan asked me to open an office in the area. I had clients in the bay and Dan and I felt it would be helpful to have a local resource here.
Why this business? I’ve been doing insurance since 1997. It was a natural fit.
Family: I have a lot of family in Shirley.
Hobbies: Doing things with my family, cooking and hanging out at the house. I also love the outdoors riding our side by side and motorcycles.
What do you like most about living and working in the Bay area? The people in Fairfield Bay and the history of the people I meet, where they come from and how they got here. I love how this community works together in Moving Fairfield Bay Forward. This community is wonderful!
