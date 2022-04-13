A humbling experience as, once again, students and guests gathered in the Clinton Schools auditorium April 5 for C.G. Bolden day.
The day is named after Corporal C.G. Bolden, a Korean War Veteran who died in 1951 while being held in a prisoner of war camp. A Clinton native, his remains were returned to the Clinton Cemetery in 2015. The day is to commemorate not just Bolden’s sacrifice, but the sacrifice of other veterans and those impacted by wars.
