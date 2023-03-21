The Children’s Advocacy Alliance will be having its annual Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Rally in recognition of children who have experienced abuse and/or neglect at noon April 28 at the Van Buren County Courthouse. The courthouse is at 232 Main St. in Clinton.
“It is our hearts mission to spread awareness and education throughout the community so that it is much safer place for our children,” CAA said in a news release.
This event will be held in the town square where County Judge Dale James will read a proclamation declaring April as National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month.
“During this time, our agency and DHS partners will share about the services our organization provides, statistics of the children served in Van Buren County and the need for ongoing community support,” CAA officials said.
About CAA
The Children’s Advocacy Alliance comprises the CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) program and the Children’s Advocacy Center. Together they work to provide hope, healing and a voice for justice for abused and neglected children in their community.
