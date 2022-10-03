Clinton junior Maddie Cabana has picked up right where she left off at the end of the 2021-2022 cross country and track seasons with a great start to the 2022 cross country season.
Cabana is coming off one of the best sophomore track seasons in the program’s history, in which she had a top 5 finish in the state in cross country and was the Arkansas State Two-Mile Champion in track and field, has won four out of five outings so far this season in cross country. In a sport that measures improvement and finishes between runners in mere seconds she has improved her times and her distance between competitors in minutes.
Cabana opened the season with a win at Perryville and followed that up with dominant wins at meets in Little Rock, Heber Springs and Lamar. Cabana’s most recent meet may have been her most impressive, even though she did not win it, as she shattered her personal best time in the prestigious Chili Pepper Meet in Fayetteville against hundreds of runners from states all around the region.
Cabana defeated over 100 competitors at the Little Rock Invitational on Sept. 10. She defeated the second-place finisher by 1:09 and defeated four Class 6A runners and one Class 5A runner that finished behind her in the top 10. On Sept. 13, Cabana won the Josh Park Memorial Meet held annually at Heber Springs. Once again Maddie dominated the field winning the event by 1:20 seconds over the second-place finisher. Five days later Cabana won the Cabin Creek Cross Country Race held at Lamar and again did it in dominating fashion as she was 1:33 faster than the second-place finisher.
On Saturday, Cabana competed in the 34th Annual Chili Pepper Cross Country Festival. The prestigious event is held each year in Fayetteville and consists of races for both college, high school and junior high runners and draws teams and runners from all over the country. Maddie finished sixth out of 391 runners that started the race and she was one of only two runners from Arkansas to finish in the top eight. The winner of the race, from Bentonville, Arkansas, had only recently moved to Arkansas in the summer from Wisconsin. Cabana’s time of 17:40 for the 5,000-meter race (3.1 miles) was a new personal record for her at that distance beating her old time by more than a minute.
The cross-country season is at the midway point. Cabana will train and compete through the month of October. Maddie will compete for a state championship on Nov. 4 in the Arkansas State Cross Country meet at Hot Springs. The meet will be held at Oaklawn Park.
