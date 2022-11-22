Clinton’s Maddie Cabana continued her outstanding cross-country season by helping to lead team Arkansas to a victory in the Arkansas Oklahoma All-Star Cross Country meet. The Clinton High School Junior finished second overall in the meet held in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Cabana the Arkansas 4A State Cross Country Champion finished a mere 1 second behind the winner Gabbie Bishop, a fellow Arkansas runner, with a time of 18.15. Cabana ran the race 26 seconds faster than her state championship run a week earlier in Hot Springs.
Cabana and her Team Arkansas teammates dominated the race winning by 54 points over the Oklahoma All-Stars 63 to 117 (lowest score wins). Team Arkansas placed seven runners in the top 10. It was the second straight win for Arkansas in the event, that is in its seventh year. The race is made up of the top 25 cross country runners from each state. The state champions for each classification in the state as well as the next 17 best times regardless of classification qualify to run in this prestigious race. Cabana qualified by being the 4A Arkansas State Champion. The All-Star race was the final cross-country race for Cabana this season now her and her Yellowjacket teammates begin to prepare for the track and field season where Cabana is the defending state champion in the Mile and Two Mile Runs.
