On the old War Memorial Golf course in Little Rock last Tuesday, only a few hundred yards away from historic War Memorial Stadium where so many stars have performed in the past, on this day the star was Clinton junior Maddie Cabana and her Yellowjacket teammates.
The Clinton girl’s cross-country team dominated the conference cross country meet with Cabana taking the win and three of her teammates finishing in the top 8. The Jackets made a clean sweep of the days awards as head coach Mathew Post was named the cross-country coach of the year for the conference.
Running conditions were not ideal for the event as the temperatures dipped into the low 50s at the start of the race with a strong wind blowing out of the South at 20 mph. Cabana got off to a quick start and never trailed in the 5K event (3.1 miles) that was run on the fairways of the former golf course in midtown Little Rock that included both some slight uphill and downhill grades. Cabana built up a 3-minute lead by the halfway point with Lady Jackets Gracie Linville and Allison Wallace part of the next pack of runners. Cabana continued to increase her lead in the final half of the race running relaxed with perfect form and technique.
Cabana dominated the race winning in a time of 18:30 a full four minutes and 38 seconds ahead of the 2nd place finisher her teammate Gracie Linville. Linville and Allison Wallace had strong finishes with a strong closing kick to take 2nd and 3rd place respectively giving Clinton a clean sweep of the top three finishing positions. Linville’s finishing time was 23:08 while Wallace finished in a time of 24: 03. The Yellowjackets also got great performances from Seniors Reese McDonald and Sydney Standridge with McDonald finishing 8th with a time of 24:24 and Standridge finished 15th with a time of 26:24.
In cross country teams are awarded points based on their top five finishers with the team with the fewest points being the winner. The top five finishers for the Yellowjackets gave the Jackets the lowest score of the meet with 29 defeating 2nd place Heber Springs, who had 50 points, for the team title. Pulaski Academy and Pulaski Robinson finished 3rd and 4th.
The Clinton Lady Yellowjackets Junior High cross-country team also had great day finishing 2nd overall as a team. Finley Newland, Lexi Wallace, and Kaelyn Lasley all finished in the top 10. Newland placed 3rd while Wallace and Lashley finished 6th and 9th respectively. The entire Clinton Lady Yellowjackets Junior and Senior High basketball teams came out to run in the event with over 30 runners representing Clinton in the event the most of any school there.
Maddie Cabana and her teammates will run for the 4A Cross Country state championship on Friday, Nov. 4. The meet will be held at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs with the girls 4A race set to begin at 2 p.m.
