It was a historic night for Clinton athletics on Tuesday in Clarksville at the 4A State Track Meet. Junior Maddie Cabana continued her dominance on the track winning two state titles in record breaking time while Senior Brody Emberton placed in four different events to become all-state in track and field. Emberton’s all-state recognition in track and field to go along with being named all-state in both football and basketball capped off one of the greatest all-around year’s in Yellowjackets sports history.
Cabana won the 1600 and 3200 meter runs leading wire to wire in both races. In the 1600 meters Cabana won with a time of 5 minutes 17.25 seconds to break the state record by almost 4 seconds. In the 3200-meter run Cabana won with a time of 11 minutes 24.12 seconds to shatter the old record by an amazing 17 seconds. The victories on Tuesday capped a great season for Cabana who also won the 4A Cross Country state championship back in the fall.
The Lady Yellowjackets had two relay teams to place in the state. The 4x400 meter relay team consisting of Cabana, Nadia Creekmore, Callie Shaver, and Kinley Keith finished 6th. The Lady Jackets 4x800 meter relay team of Cabana, Creekmore, Allie Shaver, and Allison Wallace finished 4th. The Lady Yellowjackets had seven athletes qualify for the state track meet. The qualifiers were Maddie Cabana, Nadia Creekmore, Kinley Keith, Allie Shaver, Callie Shaver, Gwen Shaver and Allyson Wallace.
Brody Emberton competed in four events on the day, placing in all four. Emberton was the state runner up in the high jump, fourth place in the discus, and 5th in the 110-meter hurdles, while also being a part of Clinton’s 4X400 meter relay team. The Yellowjackets 4x400 meter relay team consisting of Spencer Bannister, Emberton, Jackson Henthorne, and Kaleb McCarver finished second in the state. The Yellowjackets boys track team had 11 athletes to qualify for the state track meet. The athletes included Sheldon Lowder, Dawson Burgess, Landon Rose, Brayson Littell, Logan Raboin, Liam Hudson, Trent Pearson, Brody Emberton, Kaleb McCarver, Spencer Banister and Jackson Henthorne.
Cabana and Emberton will compete in the Arkansas Meet of Champions. The event brings together the top finishers in each event from each of the states six classifications. The meet will be held at Russellville High School on Tuesday. Several Clinton athletes will compete in the state Decathlon (boys) and Heptathlon (girls) on May 17 and 18 at Fayetteville High School. The Yellowjackets are led by Head Coach Jessie Wilson and assisted by Kelli Wilson, Jordan Benson, and Joe Hudson.
