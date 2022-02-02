Cable

Workers have begun preparing for the hanging of fiber optic lines for high speed internet access on west Hwy. 16. A Petit Jean Electric representative said actual raising of lines will begin in 4-6 weeks and will extend to Witt Springs.

Cable going in

 Jeff Burgess

