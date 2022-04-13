This Week in Our Community
April 14, 6 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Public Announcements
Main Street Murals Welcomes Volunteers: First Security Bank in Clinton is partnering with C.A.R.E. (Clinton Area Revitalization Excellence) to beautify the downtown area by painting murals. We are about to start our first mural project on 65B. Please see our mission statement below, and if you can help us in any way, we would be very appreciative.
Mission Statement:
Our vision for Main Street Murals is to incorporate beauty, art and culture to our downtown area, by painting murals on buildings, in alleyways, etc.
We wish to partner with all interested parties in our community in terms of labor, supplies, donations, and ideas, including schools, businesses, and local artists.
It is our desire for this to be a true community project, resulting not only in beauty, and a potential tourism draw, but also a community togetherness project.
The Clinton Area Rotary Club: will be hosting three events this year. The first is a Poker Run we are calling ‘Ride for Rotary’. This is scheduled for April 23 beginning at the Clinton Petit Jean Building. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. We have five major sponsors and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors’ names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be this summer and will be a Poker Boat Run and the third event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
April 21, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
April 23, Ride for Rotary: The first event Ride the Road will be Saturday April 23rd. The ride will begin in Clinton and go to Marshal and then on to Snow Ball, Witt Springs. Alread, and back to Clinton. This is a beautiful ride through the Ozarks and will include motorcycles, or any vehicle ready for the road. Look for news and details coming out soon.
April 28, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
April 28, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Clinton Chamber Mixer: Chamber Networking Events is where business owners come together to introduce themselves and their business, to learn and to make our community a better place. You can devote as much or as little time as you like, but by being engaged or by getting your employees engaged, you enhance the value of your business to the community. While that can be done through social media, in-person networking is still incredibly important when it comes to building business relationships. The mixer will be located at 333 Main Street Art Gallery Downtown Clinton we hope to see you there.
April 30, 9 a.m. Hope for Kids Golf Tournament: Join us for a fun filled day of golf on the beautiful Indian Hills Golf Course with proceeds to benefit the Children’s Advocacy Alliance. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. For questions, information on how to register, or how you can become a sponsor contact vcrockett@hopeand justice.org.questions or call 501-313-1715.
May 6 & 7, Junk & Drive on 65: Stretching from Marshall to Conway on Highway 65 this event is sure to attract foot traffic for local business while allowing you to do some spring cleaning. Business and individuals are encouraged to set up along Highway 65 the first weekend in May. Howards Antiques will have their Junk in the Trunk and The Pottery Shop will have their Pop up Market this weekend as well so there is sure to be buyers for whatever you are peddling. Individuals are encouraged to set up wherever they please but you can contact the Chamber of Commerce for help finding a spot.
May 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
May 7, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
May 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summer Family Fun Bash: Located in Archey Fork Park this event offers a great chance to reacquaint yourself with the Van Buren County community. Join us for free food, free kids games, dunk tank, bubbles, and so much more. All local business and community groups are welcome to join this event. This event is free to the public. If you are interested in being a vendor please contact Kennedy Huggins at khuggins@hopeand justice.org or 479-200-7590.
May 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Van Buren County Master Gardeners Plant Sale: Located in Ed Leamon Park, Fairfield Bay this plant sale will be part of a city festival Blooms, Blues and BBQ. There will be lots of vendors to shop from, music to listen to, and good food to eat. Come out for a fun filled day and go home with a trunk full of plants.
June 7, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
June 24, 6 p.m. Ozark Health Corn-hole Tournament: Located at Archey Fork Park this tournament will be running in conjunction with Archey Fest’s usual Friday night events with carnival and craft and food venders present and is open for the public to register. So join us for this family friendly tournament with plenty of things to keep you busy in-between games. Proceeds will be used to purchase Bariatric Patient Recliners. For more information or to register please call 501-745-9714
June 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Archey Fork Car Show: Located on the Downtown Square in Clinton with multiple categories and with typically over 150 vehicles. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with trophies presentation from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsors of the show are encouraged to setup an information booth to let spectators learn more about your services. Local businesses are also invited to participate by setting up a table, pushup tent, display of your business, etc and give handouts or give aways, etc. promoting their business. If you can donate something to the car show for a door prize or raffle, that would be awesome but not necessary. We are offering trophy sponsorship for $200 which includes: Trophy with your company name. You pick a vehicle to give your trophy to and present the trophy yourself to the vehicle owner and you will receive an 8 x 10 picture free of charge. Your business name will be announced throughout the car show for participating. Archey Fork Car Show is nonprofit. All proceeds will be donated to local charities: Shop with a Cop. The Angle Tree, Meals on Wheels, Choctaw Food Bank etc. For more information contact Rick or Debbie Wolfe at 501-253-2056 or email at rickndebbie@ artelco.com
