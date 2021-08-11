This Week in Our Community
Aug. 12 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Aug. 14, Rock the Bay: This classic rock and rock funk concert event will be held at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and is featuring a free concert with Ozark-based Tom Bryant and the Tom Bryant Band. The band features Tom Bryant, former lead singer for Head East playing classic rock and funk favorites. Seating is limited and must be reserved. Concert goers must register online to reserve seating. Plus, the first 50 reserved ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet Tom Bryant after the concert. Reserve your seat at the concert by registering at ffbconference.com or call 501-884-4202.
Upcoming Events
Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 28, Van Buren County Pageant
September 6 through 11 is Fair Week: They will be taking early Exhibits on September 2, 3 & 4 from 6pm to 8pm. Also all day September 6 from 9am to 6pm. You are allowed to bring 2020 exhibits also! More details on these events will come as we get closer to the event date. We are looking forward to a GREAT Fair this year!!
Sept. 4, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Sept. 4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Sept. 18, 10 a.m. Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament: This event will be held at Archey Fork Park in Clinton. There will be no blind draws – bring your own partner. Prizes will be awarded in singles, doubles, and air mail. Registration is from 10 to 11 and first game is at 11:30. $25 registration fee per player per event. Refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration prior to event day puts your name in a drawing for $50. For pre-registration or questions call 501-745-9714.
Oct. 5, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Nov. 26, Youth Art Contest: 333 Main Street Art Gallery invites the youth of Van Buren County to enter your best painting in our 2021 youth art contest. All artwork must depict VBC Tourism as the theme subject. Entry form available at City Hall on Court Street.
