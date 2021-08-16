This Week in Our Community
Aug. 18, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Judi King School of Dance Fall Registration: It’s Back to dancing school time! Judi King School of Dance is celebrating 45 years of fabulous feet and they are saving spot for you. For more information please contact 501-362-3107.
Upcoming Events
Aug. 26, 6:00 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6:00 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 26, 6:00 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6:00 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 28, Van Buren County Pageant
Sept. 6 through 11 is Fair Week: They will be taking early Exhibits on Sept. 2, 3 & 4 from 6pm to 8pm. Also all day Sept. 6 from 9am to 6pm. You are allowed to bring 2020 exhibits also! More details on these events will come as we get closer to the event date. We are looking forward to a GREAT Fair this year!!
Sept. 4, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Sept. 4, 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Sept. 18th 10:00 a.m. Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament: This event will be held at Archey Fork Park in Clinton. There will be no blind draws – bring your own partner. Prizes will be awarded in singles, doubles, and air mail with a $1,000 Guaranteed Double Team Payout. Registration is from 10 to 11 and first game is at 11:30. $25 registration fee per player per event. Refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration prior to event day puts your name in a drawing for $50. For pre-registration or more information call 501-745-9714. Proceeds will benefit Ozark Health Foundation for the purchase of medical equipment for Ozark Health. Enter prior to game day by calling 745-9714 or by using the Scoreholio app and you will be entered into a $50 drawing.
Oct. 5, 6:00 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 9, 11:00 a.m. Chili King Cook-off:
Nov. 26, Youth Art Contest: 333 Main Street Art Gallery invites the youth of Van Buren County to enter your best painting in our 2021 youth art contest. All artwork must depict VBC Tourism as the theme subject. Entry form available at City Hall on Court Street.
