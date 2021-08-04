This Week in Our Community
Aug. 3, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Aug. 7 & 8, Arkansas Tax Free Holiday: Shop locally and enjoy this tax free holiday. This program allows shoppers to purchase certain school supplies, art supplies, instructional material, electronic devices and cloths without being charged local or state sales tax. For a full list of exempt items visit www.dfa.arkansas.gov
Aug. 7, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Aug. 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Aug. 7, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Stuff the Bus School Supplies Drive: The United Way is hosting this event to help insure that every child in our community has the school supplies and tools to succeed. The main event will be held on the 7th of August but we need locations where the United Way can set up a donation box and volunteers for the main event. For more questions contact Anneliese Hounsel at a.hounsel@uwcark.org or give her a call at 501-327-5087.
Public Announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Aug. 14, Rock the Bay: This classic rock and rock funk concert event will be held at the Fairfield Bay Conference Center and is featuring a free concert with Ozark-based Tom Bryant and the Tom Bryant Band. The band features Tom Bryant, former lead singer for Head East playing classic rock and funk favorites. Seating is limited and must be reserved. Concert goers must register online to reserve seating. Plus, the first 50 reserved ticket holders will have the opportunity to meet Tom Bryant after the concert. Reserve your seat at the concert by registering at ffbconference.com or call 501-884-4202.
Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Aug. 26, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Aug. 28, Van Buren County Pageant
September 6 through 11 is Fair Week: They will be taking early Exhibits on Sept. 2, 3 & 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Also all day Sept. 6 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. You are allowed to bring 2020 exhibits also! More details on these events will come as we get closer to the event date. We are looking forward to a GREAT Fair this year!!
September 18, 10 a.m. Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament: This event will be held at Archey Fork Park in Clinton. There will be no blind draws – bring your own partner. Prizes will be awarded in singles, doubles, and air mail. Registration is from 10 to 11 and first game is at 11:30. $25 registration fee per player per event. Refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration prior to event day puts your name in a drawing for $50. For pre-registration or questions call 501-745-9714.
