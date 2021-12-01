This Week in Our Community
Nov. 13 through 30, First Service Bank Tournament: This tournament will feature 10 teams from the area including Clinton, Shirley, Southside, Marshall and Greers Ferry to name a few. The Athletic department is currently accepting sponsorships and taking donations. Proceeds from this tournament will help purchase equipment and gear for our student athletes. For more information please contact Cole Gardner at gardnerc@ clintonsd.org
Nov. 30 – Dec. 4, 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. Behold The Lamb: The 24th annual live nativity Behold The Lamb will be held at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds. There will be two live performances nightly at 6 & 7 p.m. featuring local children and animals. Dress for the weather
Dec. 4, 4 p.m. Christmas on Main: Come Stroll Downtown Clinton and join the festivities. View the many downtown business’s Christmas window displays, City Hall serving hot chocolate, Businesses’ giving out cookies and candy canes, Christmas Music, strolling caroling, and Cowboy CDJR Clydesdale horses carriage ride and the Christmas lighting of The Square. You can have your photo taken with SANTA from noon to 2 at Main Street Gallery and from 4 to 6.
Dec. 4, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Dec. 4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Dec. 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 3rd Annual Christmas Trade Show and Fundraiser: Put this on your calendar and plan to spend your day in beautiful Clinton, AR! Located in the Eoff parking lot they will have huge sales all day in the store, alongside all of the vendors, Santa and, of course, the Clydesdale rides brought to you by Cowboy Auto Group! All proceeds from vendor set ups and the kids’ snack stand go directly to fund the Backpack program at Clinton Schools. This program consistently sends food home with children who may not be getting enough nourishment otherwise.
Public Announcements
Community Service Inc. has partnered with AmeriCorp to bring free tutoring/mentoring to the community of Clinton and surrounding areas: This program is currently accepting students and runs through September 30, 2022 and provides services for grades 3-12. The purpose of this program is to promote academic success in reading, English/writing, and mathematics. The program provides positive learning experiences for youth through mentoring and tutoring services at no charge to the student or the family. For more information or to register contact Community Services at 501-745-2956.
Angel Tree Applications: now available at the Clinton Chamber of Commerce or Academy Mortgage nest to the One Stop Health Shop.
Shop With a Cop applications: are now available at First Service Bank
Clinton School District Yearbook Advertisement: The Clinton High School is accepting advertisements for this coming year’s Yearbook. With Your ad you can help make a better yearbook for the students to remember their youth by and reach over 1,400 students and a number of staff members and their families not to count the local business and churches who have the yearbook on display. For more information on how you can participate in this opportunity or to sign up please contact Mrs. Hutchins at 501-745-6000
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Ozark Health’s Foundation’s Black & White Gala: Join us for this festive black-tie event that is sure to entertain. With all proceeds going to purchase new beds for the Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab Center. Dinner will be served shortly after 6 and an auction will follow. The Gala will be held at the Fair Fairfield bay Conference Center located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway Fairfield Bay. For more information or to reserve your ticket please contact the Foundation at 501-745-9714.
Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Dec. 30, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
