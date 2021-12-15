This Week in Our Community
Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Public Announcements
Clinton School District Yearbook Advertisement: The Clinton High School is accepting advertisements for this coming year’s Yearbook. With Your ad you can help make a better yearbook for the students to remember their youth by and reach over 1,400 students and a number of staff members and their families not to count the local business and churches who have the yearbook on display. For more information on how you can participate in this opportunity or to sign up please contact Mrs. Hutchins at 501-745-6000
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Jan. 13, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Jan. 27, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
February 1, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
March or April, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
April 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
