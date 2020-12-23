This Week in Our Community Public Announcements
Rapid COVID-19 Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid COVID-19 testing with results in 15 minutes. Visit www.clintondrug.com/testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Clinton Year Book advertisement opportunity: Business owners in our community have several effective ways to advertise. I would like to introduce you to one you may not have considered – the Clinton High School Yearbook. By advertising in the yearbook, you can reach more than 1,400 students with your business’ name, location, and your message. You also reach anyone else who purchases or looks at the yearbook – parents and other family members, faculty and staff at the school, as well as patrons at other businesses who buy the yearbook, including local real estate offices, churches and medical and dental offices. Your advertising dollars also help Clinton High School build a better yearbook for the students in this area. Due to COVID-19 19, we will not be coming around face to face selling ads, for the safety of our staff is of utmost importance. We will instead be running our Ad Sales via our online platform and mail in forms. We hope you will support the CHS Torch Yearbook Staff as we work to document this historic year. If you have any questions, please call me at 501-745-6000.
Local Van Buren County Area Church page sponsorship and advertisement opportunity: Help support the local church page that runs every Wednesday in the Van Buren County Democrat and with online readership 24/7 you will be supporting them through the week as well. To learn about this reasonably priced opportunity contact Kim at 931-237-7923.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Jan. 14, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Jan. 21, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Jan. 28, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
April 2, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.