This Week in Our Community
Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Dec. 9, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Ozark Health’s Foundation’s Black & White Gala: Join us for this festive black-tie event that is sure to entertain. With all proceeds going to purchase new beds for the Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab Center. Dinner will be served shortly after 6 and an auction will follow. The Gala will be held at the Fair Fairfield bay Conference Center located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway Fairfield Bay. For more information or to reserve your ticket please contact the Foundation at 501-745-9714.
Public Announcements
Community Service Inc. has partnered with AmeriCorp to bring free tutoring/mentoring to the community of Clinton and surrounding areas: This program is currently accepting students and runs through September 30, 2022 and provides services for grades 3-12. The purpose of this program is to promote academic success in reading, English/writing, and mathematics. The program provides positive learning experiences for youth through mentoring and tutoring services at no charge to the student or the family. For more information or to register contact Community Services at 501-745-2956.
Angel Tree Applications: now available at the Clinton Chamber of Commerce or Academy Mortgage nest to the One Stop Health Shop.
Clinton School District Yearbook Advertisement: The Clinton High School is accepting advertisements for this coming year’s Yearbook. With Your ad you can help make a better yearbook for the students to remember their youth by and reach over 1,400 students and a number of staff members and their families not to count the local business and churches who have the yearbook on display. For more information on how you can participate in this opportunity or to sign up please contact Mrs. Hutchins at 501-745-6000
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Dec. 16, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Jan. 27, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
