This Week in Our Community
Rapid COVID Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid COVID testing with results in 15 minutes. Visit www.clintondrug.com/testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Dec. 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Dec. 12, 7 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life (Live Performance): The Clinton Area Rotary Club, Inc. presents Joe Landry’s “It’s A Wonderful Life, a radio play” in the Clinton High School Auditorium. All health department and CDC guidelines will be followed and this is approved by the Arkansas State Health Department. Advance tickets are $8; go to Facebook; and at the door tickets are $10. All children under 5 years are free. This is family friendly. Gavin Thomas Drew will be producing and directing and as we’ve seen from his past performances, we can expect greatness.
Public Announcements
Clinton Year Book advertisement opportunity: Business owners in our community have several effective ways to advertise. I would like to introduce you to one you may not have considered – the Clinton High School Yearbook. By advertising in the yearbook, you can reach more than 1,400 students with your business’ name, location, and your message. You also reach anyone else who purchases or looks at the yearbook – parents and other family members, faculty and staff at the school, as well as patrons at other businesses who buy the yearbook, including local real estate offices, churches and medical and dental offices. Your advertising dollars also help Clinton High School build a better yearbook for the students in this area. Due to COVID-19, we will not be coming around face to face selling ads, for the safety of our staff is of utmost importance. We will instead be running our Ad Sales via our online platform and mail in forms. We hope you will support the CHS Torch Yearbook Staff as we work to document this historic year. If you have any questions, please call me at 501-745-6000.
Local Van Buren County Area Church page sponsorship and advertisement opportunity: Help support the local church page that runs every Wednesday in the Van Buren County Democrat and with online readership 24/7 you will be supporting them through the week as well. TO learn about this reasonably priced opportunity contact Kim at 931-237-7923.
Ozark Health Foundation Luminary Sale: Light a luminary in honor of or in memory of your loved one. You can purchase the luminaries for $25 or 5 luminaries for $100. Your support includes the luminary lighting ceremony, luminary tree ornament, luminary recognition board in the hospital lobby, and social media posts. The luminary lighting will take place Dec. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Ozark Health Medical Center. For more information please contact the foundation at 501-745-9714.
The Uncommon Communities’ Board: is inviting you to participate in our County business promotion and marketing opportunity. A brochure is being prepared for Welcome centers and Visitor’s centers throughout Arkansas which will highlight business photo opportunities for those visiting or traveling through Van Buren County. This promotion is free for you. All you will need to do is provide a backdrop for visitors to take a photo at your business. Examples include the large Adirondack chairs at the entrance of Fairfield bay or the Ozarks sign outside of the Pottery shop. Approximately 1000 professional tri-fold brochures will be printed at our expense showing the location to your business and photo opportunity. A map will be provided so visitors can find the businesses and a photo of your photo backdrop will also be in the brochure. The deadline for your response to be included in the brochure will be Dec. 15th 2020. You will need to show the photo of your photo backdrop and we will come out to officially add your business sometime in January. We hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to be included in the brochures. Please call Jackie Sikes, 501-253-4716.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Dec. 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Dec. 20, 4:30 p.m. Ozark Health Foundation Luminary Lighting: This event will take place at the Ozark health Medical Center. You can make this event more personable and support the foundation by lighting a luminary in honor of or in memory of your loved one. You can purchase the luminaries for $25 or 5 luminaries for $100. Your support includes the luminary lighting ceremony, luminary tree ornament, luminary recognition board in the hospital lobby, and social media posts. For more information please contact he foundation at 501-745-9714.
Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.