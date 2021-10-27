Find Boo in the Bay: Friday, Oct. 29, 5:30 – 8 p.m. scavenger hunt, tunes by Sean Sikes, entertainment, and a Meal. Teams of 2- 4 will set out for the scavenger hunt promptly at 5:15 p.m. after brief instructions. Read the story out loud to your team, and then follow the directions to the site listed. When you arrive at one of the locations you will be asked to touch, smell or taste the item that the location has to offer. Take a photo of your team before you leave and text it to 501-253-4716. When you have completed the story and have visited all 5 locations you are to return to the Chamber where you will be served a Chili supper complete with dessert and entertainment. There will be prizes for all participants. There will also be a grand prize for the People’s Choice award for best costume. The cost is $20 for a person to participate and $10 for a child ages 12 and under. Tickets are on sale at the Fairfield Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, 365 Dave Creek Parkway.
