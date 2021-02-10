This Week in Our Community
February 11, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
C.G. Bolden Day: has been canceled
State Basketball Tournament: March 1 – 8
Public Announcements
COVID-19 Vaccine locations in Clinton: will be American Home Pharmacy and Clinton Drug, and Fairfield Bay Drug in that community. We are still unsure of availability dates but if your business would like to reserve vaccines for your staff please call your preferred location and let them know. As vaccines become available, they will be released according to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Rapid COVID-19 Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid Covid testing with results in 15 minutes. Visit www.clintondrug.com/testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
February 18, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
February 25 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Welcome to the discussion.
