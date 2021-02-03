This Week in Our Community
COVID-19 Vaccine locations in Clinton will be American Home Pharmacy and Clinton Drug. Fairfield Bay Pharmacy is providing vaccines for that community. We are still unsure of availability dates but if your business would like to reserve vaccines for your staff please call your preferred location and let them know. As vaccines become available, they will be released according to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Feb. 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Blood Drive: Ozark Health Medical Center is hosting a blood drive in their wound care center.
City of Clinton Softball & Baseball Sign Up: Friday Feb. 5. Signups will be at the downtown Clinton Fire Station from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.. Softball 4 to 16 years and baseball 4 to 15 years. The cost is $25 per child.
March 1-8: State Basketball Tournament
Coupon Book: We would like to produce a coupon book to encourage our visitors for this tournament to explore our area and have their trip pre-planned to better keep their economic impact here at home. We want to have this coupon book completed in time to send them to the schools so they have the book before they start their trip so if you are interested please respond to the chamber as soon as possible at clt chamber@artelco.com
Marquee signs: The week of March 1 through 8 we would like to show our support and welcome all of our new guest. If you have a marquee or any other way to say welcome we encourage you to do so.
Gift bags: We are looking at putting together gift bags for the hotels due to these travelers staying overnight and have more of an opportunity to spend time in our community. We want to use this opportunity to showcase what we have to offer and encourage return visits.
Program Ads: Show your support and reach a captivated audience with an ad in the state tournament program.
Public Announcements
Rapid COVID-19 Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid COVID-19 testing with results in 15 minutes. Visit www.clintondrug.com/ testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Feb. 18, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Feb. 25, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
April 3rd Shop With a Cop Bass Tournament: This tournament will be held on Greers Ferry Lake with all proceeds going to the Shop With a Cop program. There is a $110 entry fee with early entry and$125 entry fee the day of the tournament. For info call Shawn Brewer 501-253-2262 or Debi Cooley 501-757-2330
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.