March 12
6-8 p.m.
The CALL is holding an information meeting for anyone interested in fostering, adopting, or volunteering. The meeting will be at Pee Dee Baptist Church in Clinton; refreshments will be served.
March 14
8 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Day Bingo at the Clinton Senior Center, hosted by the Clinton Area Rotary Club. Pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. with games beginning at 10 a.m. 21 games with prizes and breakfast is pancakes and sausage with coffee and OJ. (Breakfast donated by Goode’s Cash Saver.)
9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Bluffton Preserve Trail Building Party. Nature Conservancy and Affordable Trail Solutions join for a work party, lunch, and a after-work gathering at the Bluffton Preserve (just north of Clinton). This will be the ground breaking for a multi-use bluffline trail overlooking Archey Fork River. Tools provided, but bring gloves and personal items. Info leah.beek@tnc.org.
10 a.m. - noon
Pickin’ at Lefler Estates, a community music jam open to all experience levels to come play or listen or just sing along, at Lefler Estates on Highway 65 in Clinton. We’re around back in the community room.
March 21
2-4 p.m.
Fundraiser for Lisa Hassell, candidate for Arkansas State House, at Little Red Restaurant in Fairfield Bay.
March 28
9 a.m.
The Clinton Hunger Run, a 5k walk-run to support the Van Buren County Food Bank. A fun family-friendly event encourages participation from all ages. Info and register: clintonhungerrun.com
All day
Parkfest, in Clinton’s Archey Fork Park, open to fundrasiers, vendors and community organizers, and you, to this community open-house monthly event. Info 501-253-1003.
All Day
Literacy Classic Softball Tournament, to benefit Van Buren County Literacy Council’s Adult Learning Center, teams 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U. Info chad@cjbrownattorney.com or 501-253-8919.
Items of Interest
- SMART Recovery meetings, for those with addiction issues, every Wednesday at Conway Counseling and Wellness Center on Shakerag Road, in Clinton.
- Experience, strength & hope offered to family & friends of problem drinkers: Tuesday, 7:30p.m., 167 Joe Bowling Rd, Clinton. Nondenominational.
- Shirley VFW Post 4513 holds PTSD support meetings “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” Tuesday’s 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m. (evening meetings are not held the first Tuesday of each month.)
- The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more information.
- Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Meetings
Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the County Annex.
Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. March 17, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
