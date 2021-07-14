This Week in Our Community
July 15, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
July 16, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Open House Southern Belle Boutique & Salon, Hinky Swinky Boutique & Stephens Creek Soap Company: Join us as we welcome Hinky Swinky Boutique and their new store front with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. while enjoying the open house of all three locations throughout the day. With the three locations all being at 1284 Highway 65 South across from KFC in Clinton you can enjoy browsing the latest styles in fashion, pick up your locally made unique soaps, lotions, or balms that are available individually or can be made into a one of a kind basket, or stop in and see Krystil at the salon to finish your day off. With so much in one location be sure to stop in and see what all they have to offer and register for a $150 give away.
Public Announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
July 23, 12 – 2 p.m. Ozark View Funeral Home and Ribbon Cutting: Join us as we welcome our new business to the community. There will be an open house from 12 to 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 12:30. Ozark View Funeral Home is located at 1239 Highway 65 South in Clinton.
July 29, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
August 3, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
August 7, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
August 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
September 18, 10 a.m. Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament: This event will be held at Archey Fork Park in Clinton. There will be no blind draws – bring your own partner. Prizes will be awarded in singles, doubles, and air mail. Registration is from 10 to 11 and first game is at 11:30. $25 registration fee per player per event. Refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration prior to event day puts your name in a drawing for $50. For pre-registration or questions call 501-745-9714.
