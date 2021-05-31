June 1 through 3, Clinton’s 23rd Annual Junk – B – Gone:
RULES:
- CLINTON CITY LIMITS ONLY
- NO HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE
- TRASH MUST BE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD
- ITEMS NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ARE SHINGLES, PAINT CANS, TAR CANS, AND TIRES THAT ARE STILL MOUNTED ON THE RIM.
June 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. UACCM Facility Open House: You are invited to help UACCM celebrate the relocation of our Van Buren County Adult Education facility now located at 236 Factory Rd. Clinton. Please join us for an open house and with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Free food will be provided, and tours of the facility will be offered by Adult Education employees. Guests will discover how Arkansas Adult Education programs change lives every day. COVID-19 guidelines will be observed.
June 5, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
June 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Public Announcements
The Clinton Rotary is selling Clinton Coordinates t-shirts: With your $20 purchase you get a stylish t-shirt and a chance to win the GIFT BOX. The Gift Box contains donations from local businesses such as an airfryer appliance, an electric griddle, a Razorback flag and pole, gift certificates from Vandygriffs, and an outdoor umbrella from Regions to name a few. You can get all this and with proceeds going to support scholarships for our local youth. At a later date the Rotary will be announcing when the drawing will take place. The Drawing will be held in the park at Archey Fest Junes 26 to announce the winner. Shirts can be purchased and ordered on the Clinton Rotary Facebook page or from a Rotarian or at Blagg Law Firm.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
June 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
June 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
