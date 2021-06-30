This Week in Our Community
July 3, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
July 3, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
July 3, 3:30 – 11:30 p.m. The Alread Community Fireworks 4th of July Celebration: The Alread Community Fireworks show starts at dark. Lucky Rooster will be playing this year. There will also be a horseshoe tournament at this year’s event. Sign up is at 3 PM, tournament starts at 3:30. $10 per team. Grab a partner and come have some fun! Kelly & Nikki Small will be serving up delicious BBQ dinners at the Alread Fun Park from 5-8pm on July 3rd! Your choice of pulled Pork or pulled chicken, coleslaw, beans & chips $8.00 plate or $5.00 a sandwich. ACRDC will be selling water & soft drinks for $1.00. EH Club will be serving homemade cookies to satisfy your sweet tooth!
Public Announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
July 8, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
July 15, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
July 29, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
August 3, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
September 18, 10 a.m. Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament: This event will be held at Archey Fork Park in Clinton. There will be no blind draws – bring your own partner. Prizes will be awarded in singles, doubles, and air mail. Registration is from 10 to 11 and first game is at 11:30. $25 registration fee per player per event. Refreshments will be provided. Pre-registration prior to event day puts your name in a drawing for $50. For pre-registration or questions call 501-745-9714.
