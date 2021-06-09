This Week in Our Community
June 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ozark Health Medical Blood Drive: The blood drive will be held at the wound care center. arkbi.org to schedule an appointment.
June 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Public Announcements
The Clinton Rotary is selling Clinton Coordinates t-shirts: With your 20 purchase you get a stylish t-shirt and a chance to win the GIFT BOX. The Gift Box contains donations from local businesses such as an airfryer appliance, an electric griddle, a Razorback flag and pole, gift certificates from Vandygriffs, and an outdoor umbrella from Regions to name a few. You can get all this and with proceeds going to support scholarships for our local youth. At a later date the Rotary will be announcing when the drawing will take place. The Drawing will be held in the park at Archey Fest Junes 26 to announce the winner. Shirts can be purchased and ordered on the Clinton Rotary Facebook page or from a Rotarian or at Blagg Law Firm.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
June 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
June 19, 9 a.m., 4th Annual Cowboy Classic: The Clinton Athletic Booster Club & Steve Landers Cowboy CDJR is hosting this 4 person scramble at the Indian Hills Golf Course. Teams are $240 and entry fee includes green fees, cart, prizes, range balls, and lunch with special event wrist bands $20/pp. For more information or to register contact Rory Bradley at 501-884-6018.
June 24, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
June 26, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Archey Fork Festival: Join us for this fun filled day complete with classic car show, food and craft venders, softball, fishing derby, carnival, live music, and firework show. Enjoy this family trendily event while spending the day in the beautiful Archey Fork Park and Historic Downtown Clinton
July 3, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
July 3, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
August 3, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
September 18, 10 a.m. Ozark Health Foundation Cornhole Tournament: This event will be held at Archey Fork Park in Clinton. There will be no blind draws – bring your own partner. Prizes will be awarded in singles, doubles, and air mail. Registration is from 10 to 11 and first game is at 11:30 a.m. $25 registration fee per player per event. Refreshments will be provided. Preregistration prior to event day puts your name in a drawing for $50. For preregistration or questions call 501-745-9714.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.