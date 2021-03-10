This Week in Our Community
March 11, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
State Basketball Tournament March 8- 15
Marquee signs: The week of March 8th through March 15th we would like to show our support and welcome all of our new guest. If you have a marquee or any other way to say welcome we encourage you to do so.
Public Announcements
COVID-19 Vaccine locations in Clinton will be American Home Pharmacy and Clinton Drug. We are still unsure of availability dates but if your business would like to reserve vaccines for your staff please call your preferred location and let them know. As vaccines become available, they will be released according to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Rapid COVID-19 Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid COVID-19 testing with results in 15 minutes. Visit www.clintondrug.com/testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
March 18, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
March 25, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
April 3, Shop With a Cop Bass Tournament: This tournament will be held on Greers Ferry Lake with all proceeds going to the Shop With a Cop program. There is a $110 entry fee with early entry and$125 entry fee the day of the tournament. For info call Shawn Brewer 501-253-2262 or Debi Cooley 501-757-2330
April 8, The Ozark Health Foundation Phone-a-thon: The Ozark Health Foundation is hosting a phone-a-thon campaign on Thursday, April 8. Their goal is to raise $10,000 for the purchase of two patient lifts for Ozark Health Nursing & Rehab Center. The lifts are medical devices used to comfortably and safely transfer a resident from one position or location to another. The lifts not only ensure safe transfer for patients but also a safer working environment for employees.
We need your assistance to make the campaign a success. Would you or someone in your company be willing to volunteer as a team captain? We have listed a few important items for your review below that will help make the campaign a success. Without generous people like you and your team members, this event would not be possible.
We will be sending additional correspondence as we get closer to the event.
Recruit at least five (5) volunteer callers who are willing to submit names and phone numbers of twenty (20) individuals they are willing to call and ask for donations.
The team captain or a designee will attend the phone-a-thon event at Ozark Health on Thursday, April 8 from 5-7:30 p.m. to make and answer calls during a live radio remote and Face Book Live event.
Team members can make calls April 6-8, but we request you save some names for the team captain or designee to contact during the live event.
If your organization is willing to answer the call to volunteer today, please contact us at 745-9714 or email lynda.hensley@myozarkhealth.com or lisa.drew@myozarkhealth.com.
May 7 & 8 Junk & Drive on 65: We are encouraging individuals, civic groups, churches, businesses to gather up those yard sale items, antiques and collectibles for a premier community wide effort to sell items all along Highway 65! As of right now, Pickle’s Gap Village, Greenbrier, Damascus, Bee Branch, and Clinton will be participating in this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.