Van Buren, AR (72956)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.