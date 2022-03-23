This Week in Our Community
March 22 – 25 or March 26 – 27 Solid Working Hot Glass: Check out this unique opportunity to learn the art of working with hot glass.
Date: March 22-25 or March 26-27 – 2 Sessions
Time: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Instructor: Ed Pennebaker
Students: Ages 14+
Location: Red Fern Glass, 174 Lori Lane Clinton
This is a class for beginners, no experience required. We will work with hot glass, making solid objects like marbles and paperweights. Choose classes Tuesday – Friday, March 22-25, OR Saturday – Sunday, March 26-27. Please dress in cotton or natural fiber clothes and closed toed shoes.
For more information: 501-745-2449 Studio, 870-712-3036 Cell, ed@redfernglass.com, redfernglass.com, or artglass-sculpture.com
March 24, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Public Announcements
The Clinton Area Rotary Club: will be hosting three events this year. The first is a Poker Run we are calling ‘Ride for Rotary’. This is scheduled for April 23 beginning at the Clinton Petit Jean Building. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. We have five major sponsors and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors’ names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be this summer and will be a Poker Boat Run and the third event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
April 1, 12 p.m. Wholey Well Ribbon Cutting: You are invited to help us welcome Wholey Well to our community. Located at 230 Highway 65 Suite 5 Wholey Well encourages you to stop in and visit with them on taking a natural approach to your health.
April 2, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
April 2, Devon Day of Celebration of Life: Located in Archey Fork park this fun filled day will include Crappie Tournament, bounce houses, car show, food trucks, Live music, fish fry, 50/50 raffle, corn hole tournament and much more. To request an entry form or for any other information please contact devonsdonorsfoundation@gmail.com on facebook at Devon’s Donors Foundation or by phone at 501-940-6762 or 501-253-3909.
April 2, Safe Light to 3 p.m. Shop With a Cop Bass Tournament: Spend a day fishing and support a good cause. $150 a boat includes Big Bass (2 fisher man per boat) (for erly entries) 2 minors can fish with one coach in the boat. Paid registration determines boat order. Lots of prizes, lunch provided. For more information contact Tasha at 501-253-2433 or Alice at 501-238-2308.
April 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
April 5, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
April 8, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 333 Main Street Art Gallery Grand Opening: Ribbon Cutting will be at 11 a.m. with the gallery open till 5 p.m. Located at 333 Main Street in Downtown Clinton the gallery’s goal is to give Van Buren County’s artists a place to exhibit their creations. Their platform is comprised of local artist, hidden gems, emerging artists as well as works by some of the worlds’ most historic painters. The primary purpose of 333 Main Street art gallery is to display artwork by local artists and provide a platform for artist to display and sell their work. You can visit the gallery and ask any question you have regarding the artists we represent. Most of the people that visit a gallery don’t buy anything, they just enjoy the exhibition. The important thing is that art becomes part of your daily life, that visiting these spaces becomes a moment of pleasure and then, if the time arrives and you find a work that you really love, that will be the moment to become a collector. We are waiting for you!
April 8, 4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Ozark Health Foundation Fish Fry: All proceeds from this campaign will purchase food warmers and trays for Hospital patients and nursing & rehab residents. Adult tickets are $18 for advanced purchase and $20 at the door. Children tickets (5-12) are $10 and a family platter for 4 is $60. Tickets can be purchased at Ozark Health or you can call 501-745-9714 for tickets or more information. Curbside pickup is available.
April 14, 6 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
April 21, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
April 23, Ride for Rotary: The first event Ride the Road will be Saturday April 23rd. The ride will begin in Clinton and go to Marshal and then on to Snow Ball, Witt Springs. Alread, and back to Clinton. This is a beautiful ride through the Ozarks and will include motorcycles, or any vehicle ready for the road. Look for news and details coming out soon.
April 28, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Clinton Chamber Mixer: Chamber Networking Events is where business owners come together to introduce themselves and their business, to learn and to make our community a better place. You can devote as much or as little time as you like, but by being engaged or by getting your employees engaged, you enhance the value of your business to the community. While that can be done through social media, in-person networking is still incredibly important when it comes to building business relationships. The mixer will be located at 333 Main Street Art Gallery Downtown Clinton we hope to see you there.
May 6 & 7 Junk & Drive on 65: Stretching from Marshall to Conway on Highway 65 this event is sure to attract foot traffic for local business while allowing you to do some spring cleaning. Business and individuals are encouraged to set up along Highway 65 the first weekend in May. Howards Antiques will have their Junk in the Trunk and The Pottery Shop will have their Pop up Market this weekend as well so there is sure to be buyers for whatever you are peddling. Individuals are encouraged to set up wherever they please but you can contact the Chamber of Commerce for help finding a spot.
May 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summer Family Fun Bash: Located in Archey Fork Park this event offers a great chance to reacquaint yourself with the Van Buren County community. Join us for free food, free kids games, dunk tank, bubbles, and so much more. All local business and community groups are welcome to join this event. This event is free to the public. If you are interested in being a vendor please contact Kennedy Huggins at khuggins@hopeand justice.org or 479-200-7590.
May 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Van Buren County Master Gardners Plant Sale: Located in Ed Leamon Park, Fairfield Bay this plant sale will be part of a city festival Blooms, Blues and BBQ. There will be lots of vendors to shop from, music to listen to, and good food to eat. Come out for a fun filled day and go home with a trunk full of plants.
June 24, 6 p.m. Ozark Health Cornhole Tournament: Located at Archey Fork Park this event is open for the public to register. This event will be running on the Friday before Archey Fork Festival and there will be a carnival and craft and food venders present as well. Proceeds wil be used to purchase Bariatric Patient Recliners. For more information please call 501-745-9714
June 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Archey Fork Car Show: Located on the Downtown Square in Clinton with multiple categories. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with trophies presentation from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsors of the show are encouraged to setup an information booth to let spectators learn more about your services. Proceeds to benefit local charities for more information contact Rick Wolfe at 501-253-2056
