This Week in Our Community
March 10, 6 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
March 11, 7 p.m. Team Xtreme: This event is free admission and is being held in the High School Auditorium Team Xtreme is a group of world class athletes, conditioning experts, power lifters, rappers and Xtreme martial artists with a concern for today’s young generations. While showing their strength, Team Xtreme has confronted life’s tough issues head on. From their experiences, they offer insights and motivate people of all ages to excel at everything and build themselves up in every way. Team Xtreme uses their tremendous physical size and natural abilities in sports to talk straight with youth and many who would normally never attend a Christian gathering. They speak with them about some of the hard choices they face in their lives, urging them to stay away from drugs and alcohol. They stand up against the stream of voices selling destructive lifestyles and encourage to live honestly and morally. Love offering or donation at the door is welcomed but not required.
The VBC Republican Committee: will hold a meeting on Monday, March 14 at 6 p.m. at the Choctaw VFW Building at 3659 Hwy 95 E, Clinton.
Public Announcements
The Clinton Area Rotary Club will be hosting three events this year: The first is a Poker Run we are calling ‘Ride for Rotary’. This is scheduled for April 23 beginning at the Clinton Petit Jean Building. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. We have five major sponsors and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors’ names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be this summer and will be a Poker Boat Run and the third event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Ozark Health Foundation Scholarships Applications now being accepted: Ozark Health Foundation provides $500 scholarship opportunities to students in Van Buren & Searcy counties who want to receive a degree in a medically related field and plan to return to the county to work after college graduation. If you are interested in a scholarship opportunity, you can contact your high school counselor or the Foundation at 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
March 17, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
March or April 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
March 22nd – 25th or Mar 26th – 27th Solid Working Hot Glass: Check out this unique opportunity to learn the art of working with hot glass.
Date: Mar 22-25 or Mar 26-27 – 2 Sessions
Time: 10 am – 4 pm
Instructor: Ed Pennebaker
Students: Ages 14+
Location: Red Fern Glass, 174 Lori Lane Clinton, AR
This is a class for beginners, no experience required. We will work with hot glass, making solid objects like marbles and paperweights. Choose classes Tuesday – Friday, March 22-25, OR Saturday – Sunday, Mar 26-27. Please dress in cotton or natural fiber clothes and closed toed shoes.
For more information: 501-745-2449 Studio, 870-712-3036 Cell, ed@redfern glass.com, redfernglass.com, or artglass-sculpture.com
March 31, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
April 2, Devon Day of Celebration of Life: Located in Archey Fork park this fun filled day will include Crappie Tournament, bounce houses, car show, food trucks, Live music, fish fry, 50/50 raffle, corn hole tournament and much more. To request an entry form or for any other information please contact devonsdonorsfoundation@gmail.com on facebook at Devon’s Donors Foundation or by phone at 501-940-6762 or 501-253-3909.
April 2, Safe Light to 3 p.m. Shop With a Cop Bass Tournament: Spend a day fishing and support a good cause. $150 a boat includes Big Bass (2 fisher man per boat) (for erly entries) 2 minors can fish with one coach in the boat. Paid registration determines boat order. Lots of prizes, lunch provided. For more information contact Tasha at 501-253-2433 or Alice at 501-238-2308.
April 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
April 5, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
April 9, The VBC Literacy Classic Youth Baseball Tournament: Play Ball!! The VBC Literacy Classic Youth Baseball Tournament will be held on Saturday, April 9th in Clinton at Archey Fork Park. Teams 6U, 8U, 10U and 12U can enter. Deadline for entry is April 1st. To enter this tournament or for more details, contact Chad Brown at 501-253-8919 or chad@cjbrownattorney.com.
May 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summer Family Fun Bash: Located in Archey Fork Park this event offers a great chance to reacquaint yourself with the Van Buren County community. Join us for free food, free kids games, dunk tank, bubbles, and so much more. All local business and community groups are welcome to join this event. This event is free to the public. If you are interested in being a vendor please contact Kennedy Huggins at khuggins@hopeandjustice.org or 479-200-7590.
May 7, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Van Buren County Master Gardners Plant Sale: Located in Ed Leamon Park, Fairfield Bay this plant sale will be part of a city festival Blooms, Blues and BBQ. There will be lots of vendors to shop from, music to listen to, and good food to eat. Come out for a fun filled day and go home with a trunk full of plants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.