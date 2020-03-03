March 6
4:30-7 p.m.
Ozark Health Foundation Fish Fry at the Ozark Health Cafeteria. Menu of fried catfish or chicken strips, hushpuppies, French fries, baked beans, coleslaw, cobbler and drink with all proceeds going toward purchasing a DYN Ergo Chair. Adults tickets will be 10 for a ticket or 12 at the door and children 5-12 for 5 per ticket or 6 at the door. Tickets can be purchased at Ozark Health, First Security Bank or First Service Bank. Curbside pickup available at 501-679-1556; info 501-745-9714.
March 7
7:30 a.m.
After Prom Poker Run sponsored by C2Sportz begins with registration at Woodland Mead Park in Fairfield Bay. $20 per person, all proceeds go to the Shirley High School After Prom program. You must be registered before you hit the trail. Great prizes, breakfast and lunch stops and ample parking. Call Sam 501-253-6900, Wendy 501-253-2220, or Shannon 501-253-4032.
10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Archey Fork Car Club is conducting a food drive to benefit Dodd Family Practice, 244 Hwy. 65 N, ste. 8, Clinton. Non-perishable food items and additional items, such as toiletries, are accepted. Info Debbie Wolfe 501-253-5948 or Paul Rhoda 501-745-8377
March 9
6 p.m.
The Van Buren County Cattlemen will meet at Western Sizzlin’ in Clinton. Eat, 6 p.m., meet, 7 p.m. This month’s sponsor is Roberts Ford Tractor.
March 10
6 p.m.
The Clinton After Prom Committee is hosting a donkey basketball game in the Clinton High School Basketball Arena. Advanced tickets are $6 or $8 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased by contacting Lora Hinchey 501-745-6000 Ext. 5821 in the Clinton School District Administration office or Lacy Bradford at the Blagg Law Firm 501-745-4302.
March 12
6-8 p.m.
The CALL is holding an information meeting for anyone interested in fostering, adopting, or volunteering. The meeting will be at Pee Dee Baptist Church in Clinton; refreshments will be served.
Items of interest
SMART Recovery meetings, for those with addiction issues, every Wednesday at Conway Counseling and Wellness Center on Shakerag Road, in Clinton.
Experience, strength & hope offered to family & friends of problem drinkers: Tuesday, 7:30p.m., 167 Joe Bowling Rd, Clinton. Nondenominational.
Shirley VFW Post 4513 holds PTSD support meetings “Brothers and Sisters in Arms” Tuesday’s 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. or 5 – 7 p.m. (evening meetings are not held the first Tuesday of each month.)
The Fairfield Bay Adult Education Center offers weekly painting classes. Call 501-884-4440 for more info.
Fairfield Bay Senior Center Line Dancing, every Monday, 6 p.m. at the Senior Center.
Meetings
Clinton City Council, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
Van Buren County Quorum Court, 6 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the County Annex.
Clinton Advertising and Promotion (A&P), 6 p.m. March 17, at the airport terminal off Highway 16.
