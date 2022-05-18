This Week in Our Community
May 19, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. The Call in Van Buren County Ribbon Cutting & Open House: Join us in celebration of their Grand Opening of the new support center for kids and youth in foster care. We will start this event off with a ribbon cutting at noon and then they invite you to stop in learn more about the Call and check out their new location at 268 Main Street downtown Clinton till 2 with an open house.
May 19, April 21st 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Public Announcements
Main Street Murals Welcomes Volunteers: First Security Bank in Clinton is partnering with C.A.R.E. (Clinton Area Revitalization Excellence) to beautify the downtown area by painting murals. We are about to start our first mural project on 65B! If you can help us in any way, we would be very appreciative.
The Clinton Area Rotary Club: will be hosting three events this year. The first is a Poker Run we are calling ‘Ride for Rotary’. This is scheduled for April 23rd beginning at the Clinton Petit Jean Building. We are currently enlisting the support from local businesses. We have 5 major sponsors and we are looking for smaller cash donations, gift cards, or retails items for prizes. Sponsors’ names will be on display on a Sponsor Board at the events. The second event will be this summer and will be a Poker Boat Run and the third event will be a bike run at the Bluffton Preserve. We will release more details as we get closer to the events.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
May 26, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
May 27, 12 – 2 p.m. State Farm Insurance Open House Ribbon Cutting: Join us as we welcome Joey Dobbs and his new State Farm Office located at 555 Highway 65 S. The ribbon cutting will take place shortly after noon with the open house running till 2. Stop in and pay them a visit and check out their new location.
May 28, 7:30 p.m. Judi King School of Dance Spring Recital: Everyone is invited to attend this free event! The recital will be held at the Clinton High School auditorium. Join us for a fun filled night of dance.
June 4, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. June Bug Art & Music Festival: Stop by and check out this festival to experience some unique art and music. Spend the day at this free event located in the Downtown Park just east of KHPQ.
June 4, 4 – 9 p.m. In God Festival: located in Archey fork park all are invited to attend this free event. Activities will include live music from 4 to 9, fishing derby at 6, soccer, corn-hole, horse shoes, archery, and axe throwing begins at 4. Contact In Natures Great Out Doors for more information 501-757-0019.
June 4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
June 4, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
June 7, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
June 24, 6 p.m. Ozark Health Corn-hole Tournament: Located at Archey Fork Park this tournament will be running in conjunction with Archey Fest’s usual Friday night events with carnival and craft and food venders present and is open for the public to register. So join us for this family friendly tournament with plenty of things to keep you busy in-between games. Proceeds will be used to purchase Bariatric Patient Recliners. For more information or to register please call 501-745-9714.
June 25, Archey Fork Festival: The 24th Annual Archey Fork Summer Festival is set for Saturday June 25th in scenic Clinton, Arkansas. The Archey Fork Festival is provided free to the public and all are encouraged to spend a day enjoying everything Clinton has to offer.
Your day of events will begin With the Classic Car Show and the softball tournament at 8. The softball will run into the night and the car show will run from 8 to noon in Historic Downtown Clinton. Starting at Noon the midway will open with the carnival and craft fair in Clinton City Park located on Archey Fork Road off of highway 65.
We will finish our day in the park starting at 6 with our annual fishing derby and live music. The fishing derby is provided by the cooperation of the City of Clinton and the Arkansas Game and Fish where they dump hundreds of fish in the city pond and we turn the kids loose on them with prizes given for different categories. From there you can enjoy the music, carnival, fishing, crafts and food until dark when our annual fire work show begins.
On June 25th be in Clinton, Arkansas, bring your blanket, your lawn chair and your family to enjoy a day of family fun on the banks of two rivers in the foothills of the Ozarks.
June 25, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Archey Fork Car Show: Located on the Downtown Square in Clinton with multiple categories and with typically over 150 vehicles. Registration is from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with trophies presentation from 1:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Sponsors of the show are encouraged to setup an information booth to let spectators learn more about your services. Local businesses are also invited to participate by setting up a table, pushup tent, display of your business, etc and give handouts or give aways, etc. promoting their business. If you can donate something to the car show for a door prize or raffle, that would be awesome but not necessary. We are offering trophy sponsorship for $200 which includes: Trophy with your company name. You pick a vehicle to give your trophy to and present the trophy yourself to the vehicle owner and you will receive an 8 x 10 picture free of charge. Your business name will be announced throughout the car show for participating. Archey Fork Car Show is nonprofit. All proceeds will be donated to local charities: Shop with a Cop. The Angle Tree, Meals on Wheels, Choctaw Food Bank etc. For more information contact Rick or Debbie Wolfe at 501-253-2056 or email at rickn debbie@artelco.com
