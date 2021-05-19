This Week in Our Community
The Clinton Rotary is selling Clinton Coordinates t-shirts: With your 20 purchase you get a stylish t-shirt and a chance to win the Gift Box. The Gift Box contains donations from local businesses such as an airfryer appliance, an electric griddle, a Razorback flag and pole, gift certificates from Vandygriffs, and an outdoor umbrella from Regions to name a few. You can get all this and with proceeds going to support scholarships for our local youth. At a later date the Rotary will be announcing when the drawing will take place. The Drawing will be held in the park to announce the winner. Shirts can be purchased and ordered on the Clinton Rotary Facebook page or from a Rotarian or at Blagg Law Firm.
May 20, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
May 22, 6 – 10 p.m. Ozark Health’s 3G Event: Ozark Health is hosting the 3G Event , (Grub, Giving & Goodtimes) at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds, 2020 Arkansas Country Award Entertainer of the Year Nominee Whistlin’ Dixie Band will be performing. Ribs & Chicken will be provided by Memphis in May Whole Hog Division Winners Team Party Q. Advance Adult Tickets $45 Same Day Purchase $50. Together, we can “Raise the Bar on Healthcare”! All proceeds will be used to purchase a new Broselow Pediatric Resuscitation Cart. For more information on how to be a sponsor or to purchase a ticket, please call 745-9714.
Public Announcements
Boston Mountain Rural Health Center in Clinton: is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for people 18 and up. This vaccination is by appointment only and to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 870-448-5733 ext 2139 or visit www.bmrhc.net and complete the COVID-19 waiting list form
COVID-19 Vaccine locations in Clinton: are Walmart, American Home Pharmacy and Clinton Drug. If your business would like to reserve vaccines for your staff please call your preferred location and let them know. As vaccines become available, they will be released according to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Rapid COVID-19 Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid COVID-19 testing with results in 15 minutes. Visit www.clintondrug.com/testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
May 27, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
June 1 through 3, Clinton’s 23rd Annual Junk – B – Gone:
RULES:
CLINTON CITY LIMITS ONLY
NO HOUSEHOLD GARBAGE
TRASH MUST BE ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD
ITEMS NOT AVAILABLE FOR PICKUP ARE SHINGLES, PAINT CANS, TAR CANS, AND TIRES STILL MOUNTED ON THE RIM.
June 2, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. UACCM Facility Open House: You are invited to help UACCM celebrate the relocation of our Van Buren County Adult Education facility now located at 236 Factory Rd. Clinton. Please join us for an open house and with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Free food will be provided, and tours of the facility will be offered by Adult Education employees. Guests will discover how Arkansas Adult Education programs change lives every day. COVID-19-19 guidelines will be observed.
June 5, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
June 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
June 10, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.