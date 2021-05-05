This Week in Our Community
May 7, 5 – 8 p.m. Clinton FFA Diner and Auction: Come out and help support our youth with a fun filled evening of good food and a host of amazing items to bid on. For more details about this event or to view auction items visit Clinton Arkansas FFA Facebook page.
May 7 & 8, Junk & Drive on 65: We are encouraging individuals, civic groups, churches, businesses to gather up those yard sale items, antiques and collectibles for a premier community wide effort to sell items all along Highway 65! As of right now, Pickle’s Gap Village, Greenbrier, Damascus, Bee Branch, and Clinton will be participating in this event.
May 8 – 15, VBC Library 2 Mile Virtual Run: Join the Library for this virtual run to help raise funds for equipment and supplies our local library. Pick your own course for the 2 mile run walk at a place of your choosing. Registration is $20 per person and $40 per family. Contact the VBC Library for more information at 501-745-7100 or visit their face book page.
Public Announcements
Boston Mountain Rural Health Center in Clinton: is now offering the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine for people 18 and up. This vaccination is by appointment only and to schedule your COVID-19 vaccination appointment call 870-448-5733 ext 2139 or visit www.bmrhc.net and complete the waiting list form.
COVID-19 Vaccine locations in Clinton: are Walmart, American Home Pharmacy and Clinton Drug. If your business would like to reserve vaccines for your staff please call your preferred location and let them know. As vaccines become available, they will be released according to Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Rapid COVID-19 Testing: Are you sick, been exposed, traveling, needing clearance for work, school, or surgery? Whatever your reason Clinton Drug has rapid COVID testing with results in 15 minutes. Visit www.clinton drug.com/testing to schedule your appointment. These tests are by appointment only.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
May 13, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
May 20, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
May 22, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Ozark Health’s 3G Event: Ozark Health is hosting the 3G Event, (Grub, Giving & Goodtimes) on Saturday May 22nd at the Van Buren County Fairgrounds from 6-10 PM. 2020 Arkansas Country Award Entertainer of the Year Nominee Whistlin’ Dixie Band will be performing. Ribs & Chicken will be provided by Memphis in May Whole Hog Division Winners Team Party Q. Advance Adult Tickets $45 Same Day Purchase $50. Together, we can “Raise the Bar on Healthcare”! All proceeds will be used to purchase a new Broselow Pediatric Resuscitation Cart. For more information on how to be a sponsor or to purchase a ticket, please call 745-9714.
June 5, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items outside of the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
June 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
June 24, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
