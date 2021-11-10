This Week in Our Community
Nov. 11, 11 a.m. Veterans Day Program: Join the Little Red River Daughters of the Revolution and the Abraham Van Buren Son’s of the Revolution for this Veterans Day Service to be held in the Clinton City Park located Downtown just north of Howard’s Antiques.
Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m. Shop With a Cop Golf Tournament: Is hosted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department at the Indian Hills Golf Course with all proceeds going to the Shop With a Cop program. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. This 4 man scramble is 350 a team and includes lunch and cart fee plus a chance to have a 2021 Dodge Truck as a prize for a hole in one, among other things. For more information contact Tasha at shopwithacopvbc@gmail.com
Nov. 13 through Nov. 30, First Service Bank Tournament: This tournament will feature 10 teams from the area including Clinton, Shirley, Southside, Marshall and Greers Ferry to name a few. The Athletic department is currently accepting sponsorships and taking donations. Proceeds from this tournament will help purchase equipment and gear for our student athletes. For more information please contact Cole Gardner at gardnerc@clintonsd.org
Public Announcements
Community Service Inc. has partnered with AmeriCorp to bring free tutoring/mentoring to the community of Clinton and surrounding areas: This program is currently accepting students and runs through September 30, 2022 and provides services for grades 3-12. The purpose of this program is to promote academic success in reading, English/writing, and mathematics. The program provides positive learning experiences for youth through mentoring and tutoring services at no charge to the student or the family. For more information or to register contact Community Services at 501-745-2956.
Angel Tree Applications: now available at the Clinton Chamber of Commerce or Academy Mortgage nest to the One Stop Health Shop.
Shop With a Cop applications: are now available at First Service Bank
Clinton School District Yearbook Advertisement: The Clinton High School is accepting advertisements for this coming year’s Yearbook. With Your ad you can help make a better yearbook for the students to remember their youth by and reach over 1,400 students and a number of staff members and their families not to count the local business and churches who have the yearbook on display. For more information on how you can participate in this opportunity or to sign up please contact Mrs. Hutchins at 501-745-6000
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Nov. 16, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public is invited to attend.
Nov. 18, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Nov. 19, 12 p.m. Open House Ribbon Cutting Red Fern Glass: Located at 174 Lori Lane Red Fern Glass & Carol Corning display and sell locally made pieces of fine art. Ed Pennebaker, of Red Fern Glass, is most well-known for his custom sculptural lighting made with blown glass elements. These chandeliers have been installed throughout the states and locations around the world in public places and private residences. Carol Corning grew up on a 150 acre farm in a family of ten. Her rural roots inform her work and she draws on those memories to create scenes that are indicative of growing up in a large family with a caring mother in 1960s Arkansas. She uses found objects, fused glass, and fabrics to take the viewer back to a time when families ate, worked, and played together. Her works tell stories that attempt to engage her audience through the use of colors, textures and compositions.
Nov. 26, Youth Art Contest: 333 Main Street Art Gallery invites the youth of Van Buren County to enter your best painting in our 2021 youth art contest. All artwork must depict VBC Tourism as the theme subject. Entry forms are available at Clinton City Hall or First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
Nov. 27, Small Business Saturday: Small Business Saturday is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving where shoppers are encouraged to support locally owned business. This support helps these businesses survive throughout the year and allows them to continue to drive our economy. Visit and support our local business not only for this event but as often as possible in the coming year. By shopping local your dollars stay in our community and you are supporting your neighbors.
Nov. 27, 12 p.m. Toy & Food Run Christmas Parade: Join the Flame Riders, CMA, Chapter 911 as they bring a touch of Christmas to the Downtown. This event will take place in the Clinton City Park just north of Howard’s Antiques on Main Street. The parade will gather in the Howard’s Parking lot. After the parade every child 12 and under will receive a toy. Food and drinks will be provided. Please bring a non perishable food item and toy drop-offs can be left at Dr. Testers Office on Highway 65 B. For more information please contact 501-654-2944.
Nov. 28, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Dec. 4, Christmas on Main: Come Stroll Downtown Clinton and join the festivities. View the many downtown business’s Christmas window displays, City Hall serving hot chocolate, Businesses’ giving out cookies and candy canes, Christmas Music, strolling caroling, and Cowboy CDJR Clydesdale horses carriage ride and the Christmas lighting of The Square. Have your photo taken with SANTA.
Dec. 4, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Dec. 4, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Dec. 11, 6 p.m. Ozark Health’s Foundation’s Black & White Gala: Join us for this festive black-tie event that is sure to entertain. With all proceeds going to purchase new beds for the Ozark Health Nursing and Rehab Center. Dinner will be served shortly after 6 and an auction will follow. The Gala will be held at the Fair Fairfield bay Conference Center located at 110 Lost Creek Parkway Fairfield Bay. For more information or to reserve your ticket please contact the Foundation at 501-745-9714.
