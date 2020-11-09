This Week in Our Community
Nov. 12th 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Public Announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. Toy, Food Run, and Christmas Parade: Join the Flameriders, CMA Chapter 911 at the Downtown Clinton City Park for this fun filled day with a parade, lunch, and a visit from Santa with a gift for the little ones 12 and under. Floats and bikes are welcome to be in the parade. Please bring nonperishable food items and unwrapped new toys ($10 cap please) to be in the parade or if you are able.
Dec. 1 through 5, 6 & 7 p.m. Behold the Lamb: Don’t miss this out on this local Christmas tradition. This live nativity scene will be shown twice a night at 6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 - 5. This amazing live performance comes with complementary hot chocolate and is free to the public.
Dec. 5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Dec. 5, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Christmas in Clinton Lighting: Join us as we light up the park for the holiday season. This event will have hot chocolate, the polar express, smores, and we will be lighting the park around 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 12, 7 p.m. It’s a Wonderful Life ( Live Performance): The Clinton Area Rotary Club, Inc. presents Joe Landry's "It's A Wonderful Life, a radio play" on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 7p.m. in the Clinton High School Auditorium. All health department and CDC guidelines will be followed and this is approved by the Arkansas State Health Department. Advance tickets are $8; go to Facebook; and at the door tickets are $10. All children under 5 years are free. This is family friendly. Gavin Thomas Drew will be producing and directing and as we've seen from his past performances, we can expect greatness.
