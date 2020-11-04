This Week in Our Community
Nov. 3, Election Night on the Square: On election night we will again shut down the downtown streets for “ELECTION NIGHT ON THE SQUARE” bring your lawn chairs and we will set up a big screen to watch the election results come in.
Nov. 7, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Public Announcements
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Nov. 12: 6:30 p.m.Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Nov. 17, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Nov. 19, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Nov. 28: 11:30 a.m. Toy, Food Run, and Christmas Parade: Join the Flameriders, CMA Chapter 911 at the Downtown Clinton City Park for this fun filled day with a parade, lunch, and a visit from Santa with a gift for the little ones 12 and under. Floats and bikes are welcome to be in the parade. Please bring nonperishable food items and unwrapped new toys ($10 cap please) to be in the parade or if you are able.
Dec. 1 through 5, 6 p.m. & 7 p.m. Behold the Lamb: Don’t miss this out on this local Christmas tradition. This live nativity scene will be shown twice a night at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 1 through 5. This amazing live performance comes with complementary hot chocolate and is free to the public.
Dec. 5: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Christmas in Clinton Lighting: Join us as we light up the park for the holiday season. This event will have hot chocolate, the polar express, smores, and we will be lighting the park around 6:30 p.m.
