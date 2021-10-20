This Week in Our Community
Oct. 21, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Oct. 23, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Bluffton Preserve Open House: The trails at Bluffton Preserve are officially opening! Join us for a “preserve open house” we’ll have refreshments, guided rides and hikes, and opportunities to visit with TNC staff, trail builders, and the volunteers that made the trails possible. Plus, experience Arkansas fall colors at their peak!
Community Service Inc. has partnered with AmeriCorp to bring free tutoring/mentoring to the community of Clinton and surrounding areas: This program is currently accepting students and runs through Sept. 30, 2022 and provides services for grades 3-12. The purpose of this program is to promote academic success in reading, English/writing, and mathematics. The program provides positive learning experiences for youth through mentoring and tutoring services at no charge to the student or the family. For more information or to register contact Community Services at 501-745-2956.
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month: For their 10th anniversary, they will have special edition t-shirts! Order your shirt soon so you can wear them proudly throughout the month of October. Feel free to celebrate with us “virtually” all month long, by sharing your family photos of your own Down syndrome walks! Thank you for your support & your understanding! The well-being of our loved ones with Down syndrome is our highest concern. We look forward to the day when we can safely celebrate together again!
Sign up online at http://www.clintondownswalk.com!
For questions, please contact Randi Newland at 501-514-4859.
Clinton Down Syndrome, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit that raises money to support local organizations promoting inclusion of Down Syndrome individuals. Find more info, and how you can support our efforts, please visit our website.
Public Announcements
Clinton School District Yearbook Advertisement: The Clinton High School is accepting advertisements for this coming year’s Yearbook. With Your ad you can help make a better yearbook for the students to remember their youth by and reach over 1,400 students and a number of staff members and their families not to count the local business and churches who have the yearbook on display. For more information on how you can participate in this opportunity or to sign up please contact Mrs. Hutchins at 501-745-6000
Angel Tree Applications: now available at the Clinton Chamber of Commerce or Academy Mortgage nest to the One Stop Health Shop.
Shop With a Cop: applications are now available at First Service Bank
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of their general meetings. As the guest speaker you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com
Upcoming Events
Oct. 25 – 27 Battle of The Little Red Community Impact Food Drive: As a community we have been invited to the competition. We can drop off our nonperishable food items at the Clinton High School Office Oct. 25th through the 27th. Donations will be used to help stock our local food banks.
Oct. 30, 3 p.m. Spectacular Pageant: The VBC Fair Association is hosting this event at the VBC Fairgrounds. There are a number of divisions for all ages. This is a costume pageant only and you can register or get more information at 501-745-8100.
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. Scare on the Square: Join us for this family friendly event where the downtown square will be restricted to foot traffic only with local business and residents passing out candy in a safe environment. With a number of activities throughout the evening this event always proves to be entertaining. For more information on this event or how you can participate contact DL Webb at 501-454-8882 or the Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-6500.
Nov. 4, 12 p.m. Ribbon Cutting H & R Block: Join us as we welcome H & R Block to their new location just south of the South Fork of the Little Red River on Highway 65. There will be an open house from 10 to 2 with a ribbon cutting at noon. Stop in and check out their new building.
Nov. 6, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Nov. 6, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Nov. 11, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m. Shop With a Cop Golf Tournament: Is hosted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department at the Indian Hills Golf Course with all proceeds going to the Shop With a Cop program. The tournament will begin with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. This 4 man scramble is 350 a team and includes lunch and cart fee plus a chance to have a 2021 Dodge Truck as a prize for a hole in one, among other things. For more information contact Tasha at shopwitha copvbc@gmail.com
Nov. 13, through Nov. 30th First Service Bank Tournament: This tournament will feature 10 teams from the area including Clinton, Shirley, Southside, Marshall and Greers Ferry to name a few. The Athletic department is currently accepting sponsorships and taking donations. Proceeds from this tournament will help purchase equipment and gear for our student athletes. For more information please contact Cole Gardner at gardnerc@clintonsd.org
Nov. 26, Youth Art Contest: 333 Main Street Art Gallery invites the youth of Van Buren County to enter your best painting in our 2021 youth art contest. All artwork must depict VBC Tourism as the theme subject. Entry forms are available at Clinton City Hall or First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
Nov. 28, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
Dec. 7, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
