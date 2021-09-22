This Week in Our Community
Sept. 21, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Blood Drive: The drive will be held in the Ozark Health Medical Center in the Wound Care. While supplies last all donors will get a back on tour t-shirt and a free pass to the Little Rock Zoo. To schedule an appointment visit arkbi.org.
Sept. 25th 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Regional Health & Wellness Fair: Join us for this free health fair. Services are mostly free with some being a nominal charge. Test available are Blood Pressure Check, COVID-19 shots, Cholesterol Screening, Pulse Oximetry, Flu Shots, PSA Test, Thyroid Stimulating Hormone Test, Carpal Tunnel Testing, Medicare enrollment Information, and more. KFFB will be giving away over $500; $106.10 cash every hour and other giveaways. At the Fairfield Bay Conference Center.
Sept. 28, 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Flu shot clinic: Free, Van Buren County Health Unit, 526 Quality Drive, Clinton. Info 501-745-2485 Bring insurance information if available.
Upcoming Events
Sept. 30, 6 p.m. Clinton Advertising and Promotion Meeting: The Clinton A&P Commission meets the last Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Clinton Municipal Airport on Hwy 16 East. The meetings are open to the public and everyone is welcome to attend.
October is Down Syndrome Awareness Month: For our 10th anniversary, we will have special edition t-shirts! We encourage you to register before Sept. 18 to reserve your official t-shirts, so you can wear them proudly throughout the month of October. Feel free to celebrate with us “virtually” all month long, by sharing your family photos of your own Down syndrome walks! Thank you for your support & your understanding! The well-being of our loved ones with Down syndrome is our highest concern. We look forward to the day when we can safely celebrate together again!
Sign up online at http://www.clintondownswalk.com!
For questions, please contact Randi Newland at 501-514-4859.
Clinton Down Syndrome, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit that raises money to support local organizations promoting inclusion of Down Syndrome individuals. Find more info, and how you can support our efforts, please visit our website.
Oct. 2, Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at thePottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for venders. For more information or to register your booth contact he pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
Oct. 2, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Junk in the Trunk: Every First Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in their parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information
Oct. 5, 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
Oct. 9, 11 a.m. Chili King Cook-off: Join us for a fun filled day in downtown Clinton with music, venders, and all the chili you can eat. Admittance fee is $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12. To enter your own team or for more information please contact the chamber of commerce at 501-745-6500
Oct. 14, 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the 2nd Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Hwy 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
Oct. 16, 8 a.m. Ozark Health Golf Tournament: Join Ozark Health for a fun filled day of golf at Indian Hills Golf Course as you help them provided new beds for Ozark Health Nursing & Rehab Center. Check in is at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided with post round chipping and putting contests where you can double your money. Teams are $400 and also include post round flight placement with prizes. For more information please contact Linda at 501-745-9714.
Oct. 21, 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the 3rd Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m. Scare on the Square: Join us for this family friendly event where the downtown square will be restricted to foot traffic only with local business and residents passing out candy in a safe environment. With a number of activities throughout the evening this event always proves to be entertaining. For more information on this event or how you can participate contact DL Webb at 501-454-8882 or the Chamber of Commerce at 501-745-6500.
Nov. 26, Youth Art Contest: 333 Main Street Art Gallery invites the youth of Van Buren County to enter your best painting in our 2021 youth art contest. All artwork must depict VBC Tourism as the theme subject. Entry forms are available at Clinton City Hall or First Arkansas Bank & Trust.
