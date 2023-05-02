Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
May 4 at 11 a.m. Grand Reopening First Service Bank: Come join First Service Bank as they celebrate customer appreciation day 25 years in Clinton and a great fresh look Throughout the bank. First Service Bank Sizzler Grill will be going with Hamburgers and hot dogs all are welcome to attend.
May 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and May 6th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Book Sale: Located at the Van Buren County Library, 289 Factory Road. All are welcome. For more information, call the Van Buren County Library at 501-745-2100.
May 5 at 6:30 p.m. Fiber Fridays Fireworks, Food, & Fun Event: Join Petit Jean Fiber for this free event to be held at their main office 270 Quality Drive in Clinton. Activities will include prizes, games, hot dogs and fireworks. Come out and enjoy the afternoon and bring your own blanket or chair to enjoy the firework show.
May 6 Pottery Shop Popup Market: In addition to all of the unique items the Pottery Shop offers there will be a parking lot full of tents with a collection of vintage curators, handmade artisans, and local small business to display their items at the Pottery Shop in Clinton. They are now accepting applications for vendors. For more information or to register your booth, contact the pottery shop at 501-745-2060.
May 6 Junk in the Trunk: Every first Saturday of the month Howard’s Antiques & Flea Market will be hosting this community sale in its parking lot located on Highway 65. Come see what new treasures this month will have or sell your extra items because booth spaces are free to set up. Call Linda at 501-757-1725 to reserve your spot or for more information.
May 6 at 1 p.m. Rubber Ducky Derby Race: Join the Rubber Ducky Derby to help support our local Library while getting a chance to win amazing prizes. There will be winners for different age groups and divisions. Rubber Ducks are $3 for a single duck entry in the race or $5 for two ducks. This event will take place at the Archey Fork Park, water levels permitting. For more information or to get your duck, drop by the Van Buren County Library.
May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
May 12 and 13, Junk & Drive on 65: Mark your calendars to participate in this year’s Junk & Drive on 65. With yard sales stretching from Conway to Harrison we are located right in the middle of this event. Participate by hosting your own yard sale anywhere along Highway 65 no registration necessary or enjoy a day shopping with our neighbors.
May 18 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Judi King School of Dance Spring Recital: Clinton Studio will present their annual spring recital on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton High School Auditorium. Mandatory on Stage Rehearsal on May 25 and 26. Times TBA.
June 5 from 11 a.m. to noon, Summer Writing Classes: The class will meet every Monday from June 5 to Aug. 7. Classes will be located at the Van Buren County Library at 289 Factory Road. You can contact the library with any questions at 501-745-2100.
June 6 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
