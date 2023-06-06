Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
June 8 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
June 15 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
June 24, Archey Fork Festival: The 25th Annual Archey Fork Summer Festival is set for Saturday, June 24 in scenic Clinton, Arkansas. The Archey Fork Festival is provided free to the public and all are encouraged to spend a day enjoying everything Clinton has to offer. Your day of events will begin With the Classic Car Show and the softball tournament at 8 a.m. The softball will be held in Archey Fork Park and will run into the night and the car show will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Historic Downtown Clinton. Starting at noon, the midway will open with bounce houses and a number of family-friendly activities (we are accepting volunteers to help organize daytime events) in Archey Fork Park located on Archey Fork Road off Highway 65. We will finish our day in the park starting at 6 p.m. with our annual fishing derby and live music. From there you can enjoy the music, fishing, crafts and food until dark when our annual firework show begins. On June 24, be in Clinton, Arkansas bring your blanket, your lawn chair and your family to enjoy a day of family fun on the banks of two rivers in the foothills of the Ozarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.