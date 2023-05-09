Public announcements
Scholarship Opportunity: Ozark Health Foundation is offering scholarship opportunities for graduating seniors or GED recipients living in Van Buren County or Searcy County. For more information, contact your school counselor or call 501-745-9714.
Clinton Rotary Club Speaking Opportunity: The Clinton Area Rotary Club is extending the opportunity to speak at one of its general meetings. As the guest speaker, you will be given the opportunity to inform and educate on what your business does and how and why your services can benefit businesses and the community as a whole. To schedule your speaking opportunity contact Dixie at dixie@khpq.com.
Narcotics Anonymous: meetings will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the annex in Clinton. The address is 1396 Highway 65 N. Contact information is 501-757-2106.
Upcoming events
May 11 at 6:30 p.m. Clinton City Council Meeting: Meetings of the Clinton City Council are usually held the second Thursday of every month at the Clinton Municipal Airport off Highway 16 East. The public and all press & media are invited to attend.
May 12 and 13, Junk & Drive on 65: Mark your calendars to participate in this year’s Junk & Drive on 65. With yard sales stretching from Conway to Harrison we are located right in the middle of this event. Participate by hosting your own yard sale anywhere along Highway 65 no registration necessary or enjoy a day shopping with our neighbors.
May 18 at 6 p.m. Van Buren County Quorum Court: Meetings of the Van Buren County Quorum Court are held the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Van Buren County Annex building off Highway 65 in Clinton.
May 27 at 7:30 p.m. Judi King School of Dance Spring Recital: Clinton Studio will present their annual spring recital on Saturday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. at the Clinton High School Auditorium. Mandatory on Stage Rehearsal on May 25 and 26. Times TBA.
June 5 from 11 a.m. to noon, Summer Writing Classes: The class will meet every Monday from June 5 to Aug. 7. Classes will be located at the Van Buren County Library at 289 Factory Road. You can contact the library with any questions at 501-745-2100.
June 6 at 6 p.m. Son’s of the American Revolution Meeting: The Abraham Van Buren Chapter hold meetings bi-monthly on the first Tuesday of even months. The meetings are held at the Western Sizzlin in Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.